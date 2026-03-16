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Home  » Movies » Shilpa Shetty, Huma Qureshi, Sargun Mehta Mingle

Shilpa Shetty, Huma Qureshi, Sargun Mehta Mingle

By REDIFF MOVIES
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March 16, 2026 16:51 IST

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Film and television folk got together for Hoonur, a new talent management company started by Ektaa Kapoor to nurture artists and strengthen storytelling in the entertainment industry. The launch was celebrated with a grand event at the Fairmont hotel in north west Mumbai.

Key Points

  • Balaji Telefilms has launched Hoonur, a platform dedicated to managing and nurturing actors and creators across Bollywood and Indian television.
  • The company will provide artists with strategic guidance, focused representation, and opportunities that align with their strengths, helping them evolve and experiment creatively.
  • The debut of Hoonur was marked by an exclusive launch party at Fairmont Mumbai, attended by Bollywood celebrities, television stars, creators, and media personalities.

Shilpa Shetty.

 

Shweta Tiwari escorts daughter Palak.

 

Kanchi Kaul with her husband, Shabir Ahluwalia.

 

Gauri Pradhan with Hiten Tejwani.

 

Saqib Saleem with sister Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal and a friend.

 

Sussanne Khan with Arslan Goni.

 

Ravi Dubey with Sargun Mehta.

 

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.

 

Neha Swami and Arjun Bijlani.

 

Dheeraj Dhoopar with wife Vinny Arora.

 

Rahul Nagal and Shraddha Arya.

 

Vicky Jain.

 

Sunita Ahuja with son Yashvardan Ahuja.

 

Gauahar Khan.

 

Anita Hassanandani.

 

Urvashi Dholakia.

 

Mithila Palkar.

 

Krystle D'Souza.

 

Rupali Ganguly.

 

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

 

Aditi Bhatia.

 

Shivangi Joshi.

 

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

 

Aamna Sharif.

 

Tanya Mittal and Ektaa R Kapoor.

 

Jamie Lever.

 

Sakshi Tanwar.

 

Surbhi Jyoti.

 

Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy flank the former's wife Neelam Singh.

 

Suniel Shetty with son Ahan Shetty.

 

Rohit Saraf.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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