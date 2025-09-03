Shilpa-Malaika's Day Out With Ganpati

Shilpa Shetty skipped Ganpati celebrations at home as the family is in mourning over a personal loss. But the actor did step out to pray to Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja.
Malaika Arora exuded a festive vibe too as she visited the Lalbaugcha Raja.
Nikita Dutta has been pandal-hopping, visiting Mumbai's famous Ganpatis -- Lalbagcha Raja, Mumbaicha Raja, Parelchamaha Raja and Chintamanicha Raja. The actor asks for special blessings for her new Marathi film, Gharat Ganpati.
Pragya Jaiswal 'started the month with Bappa's blessings'.
