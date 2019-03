Shibani-Farhan at Javed-Shabana's Holi party...

March 22, 2019 14:54 IST

Like every year, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Holi party overflowed with family and friends.

Shibani Dandekar made her debut at the party with Farhan Akhtar.

Zoya Akhtar, fresh from Gully Boy's success.

Shabana Azmi.

Javed Akhtar.

Shabana with Shibani and Farhan.

Farhan waltzes with Shibani.

Shabana's free spirited dance.

Farhan dances with Tanvi Azmi.

Divya Dutta.

Sharad Kelkar with wife Kirti Gaekwad and daughter Kesha.

Divya Dutta and Rahul Bose.

Clockwise, left to right: Divya, Mahima Chaudhry, her daughter Aryana Chaudhry, Sharad, Shabana, Nandita Das, Tannishtha Chatterjee.

Divya with her nephew.

Nandita Puri and son Ishaan.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar