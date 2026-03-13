HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shibani-Farhan Mingle With Sachin

Shibani-Farhan Mingle With Sachin

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 13, 2026 14:23 IST

After their beautiful wedding on March 11, Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur hosted a reception the next day, and invited their friends over. The guest list saw an enviable list of film stars and cricket legends mingling with each other.

Key Points

  • Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur got married in a civil ceremony at the latter's home in Mumbai.
  • The wedding was attended by folks from Bollywood and the cricket world.
  • The bridal couple hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai on March 12.

Gaurav Kapur, 44, and Kritika Kamra, 37, look radiant in love.

 

Vidya Balan arrives with Siddharth Roy Kapur.

 

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

 

Shibani and Farhan Akhtar.

 

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi.

 

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.

 

Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak.

 

Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah.

 

Dr Anjali and Sachin Tendulkar.

 

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh.

 

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan.

 

Ajit Agarkar and Fatima Ghadially.

 

Rasika Dugal and Mukul Chaddha.

 

Ashish Nehra with wife Rushma and a guest.

 

Parthiv Patel with wife Avni Zaveri.

 

Jatin Sapru.

 

Roshan Abbas, Cyrus Sahukar and Samir Kocchar.

 

Nikhil Chinappa.

 

Ajinkya Rahane.

 

Virendra Sehwag.

 

Avinash Tiwary.

 

Kabir Khan.

 

Sunil Grover, Mukesh Chhabra with a friend.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

