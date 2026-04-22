Shekhar Suman Launches Film Academy

Veteran actor Shekhar Suman, known for his extensive career across cinema and television, has launched the Shekhar Suman Film Academy to impart his four decades of experience to aspiring performers and storytellers through a meticulously designed acting programme.

IMAGE: Shekhar Suman. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shekhar Suman/X

Key Points Veteran actor Shekhar Suman has launched the Shekhar Suman Film Academy to train new generations of performers and storytellers.

The academy begins with an intensive three-month acting programme, personally designed and conducted by Suman, featuring masterclasses with industry professionals.

The curriculum covers essential acting skills like voice, emotional access, body awareness, camera readiness and character building, concluding with a student film.

SSFA plans to expand its offerings beyond acting to include screenwriting, direction, cinematography, music production, and post-production.

Shekhar Suman's son, actor Adhyayan Suman, serves as the founder and director of the academy.

Veteran actor-presenter Shekhar Suman has launched the Shekhar Suman Film Academy (SSFA), a new institute aimed at training the next generation of performers and storytellers.

The academy kicks off with an intensive three-month acting programme designed and conducted by Suman himself, supplemented by masterclasses with actors, casting directors and filmmakers, a press release said.

Suman's Vision for SSFA

IMAGE: Shekhar Suman. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shekhar Suman

'For me, this academy is not just an institution. It is a very personal way of giving back to the craft that has given me everything. Over the years, acting has taught me discipline, imagination, resilience, and the importance of truth in performance,' Suman said in a statement.

'And with SSFA, where I have personally designed and curated the acting course, and overseen every detail beyond it, I hope to pass that learning forward to the next generation of actors. Through this academy, I hope to create something that goes beyond training and becomes a true creative journey for every student who walks in,' he added.

Curriculum and Future Expansion

IMAGE: Shekhar Suman with son Adhyayan Suman. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shekhar Suman/Instagram

The curriculum covers voice and speech, emotional access, body awareness, camera readiness and character building, while also introducing students to the Linklater Voice Method, film language and on-set discipline.

The programme concludes with a student film. The academy requires no prior training from applicants, who go through a basic self-audition process.

Beyond acting, the institute plans to eventually expand into screenwriting, direction, cinematography, music production and post-production.

Suman's son, actor Adhyayan Suman, serves as founder and director of the academy, while Dharmesh Sangani is listed as founder and visionary, with GBM Studios as the umbrella brand. Ekant Babani is partner and COO.

Shekhar Suman's Illustrious Career

IMAGE: Shekhar Suman and Rekha in Utsav.

Shekhar Suman has had a career spanning over four decades across cinema, television, theatre and OTT.

He made his film debut with Utsav (1985) opposite Rekha and has appeared in nearly 35 Hindi films, including Tridev, Ranbhoomi and Sansar.

On television, he became a household name with the Doordarshan sitcom Dekh Bhai Dekh and went on to host the popular satirical chat show Movers and Shakers.

His more recent credits include Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT series Heeramandi. He also directed and produced Heartless (2014), in which Adhyayan starred.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff