Shehzad Poonawalla wins Rise and Fall season 2

'There were moments of doubt, but deep down, I always believed I could make it. Standing here with the trophy, that belief has become reality. This victory is proof of what determination and resilience can do.'

IMAGE: Shehzad Poonawalla with the Rise and Fall Season 2 trophy.

Key Points Actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was the first runner-up; Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati was the second runenr-up.

The finale featured performances by finalists, a reunion with ex-contestants, and several elimination rounds.

The final decision for the winner was made by a vote among the remaining contestants after a Top 3 deadlock.

Shehzad Poonawalla won the second season of Rise and Fall, taking home a trophy and Rs 35 lakh (Rs 3.5 million).

Actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was the first runner-up; Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati was the second runner-up.

'This journey wasn't easy'

IMAGE: Shehzad Poonawalla holds the cheque for Rs 35 lakhs.

'This journey wasn't easy -- from the highs of the Tower to the uncertainty of the Basement, I had to constantly adapt and push through, even when things weren't going my way,' Poonawalla said after his win.

'There were moments of doubt, but deep down, I always believed I could make it. Standing here with the trophy, that belief has become reality. This victory is proof of what determination and resilience can do.'

'I'm proud of every decision I made and the person I remained through the highs and lows. The bonds I formed, the laughs, the competition those memories go far beyond this show. I'm going home with a trophy, unforgettable memories, and the satisfaction of knowing I gave it absolutely everything. This is a moment I'll cherish forever.'

IMAGE: Shehzad Poonawalla.

The finale opened with electrifying performances by the top 6 finalists, followed by a nostalgic reunion with the ex-contestants. But there was little room for nostalgia as the Fortune Floor Pyramid challenge sent Niharika Tiwari packing, narrowing the race to the Top 5.

The Tower lights soon turned red for Karan Patel and Swara Bhasker, leaving Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Gulati and Shehzad Poonawalla in the final showdown.

Just when the finish line seemed within reach, one last twist put the crown up for a vote and when the Top 3 ended in a deadlock, the remaining contestants stepped in to deliver the final verdict.

Cricket legend Virender Sehwag hosted the second season of the reality show.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff