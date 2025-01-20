Shaunak Sen's Shocking Reveal

'October end, during a checkup for an autoimmune thing I got a shock diagnosis: A routine scan revealed a small malignant tumour in the kidney. Utter bolt from the blue.'

IMAGE: Director Shaunak Sen at the photocall for All That Breathes at the Cannes film festival at the Palais des Festivals, May 23, 2022. Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

Shaunak Sen, the director of Oscar-nominated documentary All That Breathes, said he is cancer-free after being diagnosed with a 'malignant tumour in his kidney' last year.

The filmmaker shared a health update on his official Instagram account alongside a few pictures of him from the hospital bed and his peers from the industry who visited him, including Mira Nair and Tillotama Shome.

'Bit of an absurd update. October end, during a checkup for an autoimmune thing I got a shock diagnosis: a routine scan revealed a small malignant tumour in the kidney. Utter bolt from the blue,' Sen wrote.

IMAGE: Shaunak Sen in hospital. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaunak Sen/Instagram

'No kidney-related symptoms, no hereditary history, no big history of drinking/smoking. Urgent surgery was advised. On the 26th of December, I had a partial nephrectomy, i.e. a part of my kidney was removed.(it was converted from robotic to an open surgery midway, so there's a dramatic Cronenbergian gash in the belly.) It was successful, the cancer is out of me,' Sen said.

'The accidental discovery was a blessing in disguise, it was caught very early at a low-grade stage. Recovering since and regaining strength,' he said.

Sen's movie All That Breathes was nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 95th Academy Awards in 2023.

It won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and the Golden Eye Award for Best Documentary at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.