HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Shaunak Sen's Shocking Reveal

Shaunak Sen's Shocking Reveal

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 20, 2025 11:04 IST

x

'October end, during a checkup for an autoimmune thing I got a shock diagnosis: A routine scan revealed a small malignant tumour in the kidney. Utter bolt from the blue.'

IMAGE: Director Shaunak Sen at the photocall for All That Breathes at the Cannes film festival at the Palais des Festivals, May 23, 2022. Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

Shaunak Sen, the director of Oscar-nominated documentary All That Breathes, said he is cancer-free after being diagnosed with a 'malignant tumour in his kidney' last year.

The filmmaker shared a health update on his official Instagram account alongside a few pictures of him from the hospital bed and his peers from the industry who visited him, including Mira Nair and Tillotama Shome.

'Bit of an absurd update. October end, during a checkup for an autoimmune thing I got a shock diagnosis: a routine scan revealed a small malignant tumour in the kidney. Utter bolt from the blue,' Sen wrote.

 

IMAGE: Shaunak Sen in hospital. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaunak Sen/Instagram

'No kidney-related symptoms, no hereditary history, no big history of drinking/smoking. Urgent surgery was advised. On the 26th of December, I had a partial nephrectomy, i.e. a part of my kidney was removed.(it was converted from robotic to an open surgery midway, so there's a dramatic Cronenbergian gash in the belly.) It was successful, the cancer is out of me,' Sen said.

'The accidental discovery was a blessing in disguise, it was caught very early at a low-grade stage. Recovering since and regaining strength,' he said.

Sen's movie All That Breathes was nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 95th Academy Awards in 2023.

It won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and the Golden Eye Award for Best Documentary at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'This film is not a political snapshot'
'This film is not a political snapshot'
Will Shaunak Sen Win An Oscar?
Will Shaunak Sen Win An Oscar?
'You're Going To See A New Shahid'
'You're Going To See A New Shahid'
'Saif's Sons Saw Their Father Stabbed'
'Saif's Sons Saw Their Father Stabbed'
10 Reasons To Watch Vidaamuyarchi
10 Reasons To Watch Vidaamuyarchi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Meet India's Champions Trophy 15

webstory image 2

10 Tallest Indian Buildings

webstory image 3

5 Yum Superfood Carrot Recipes You Can Count On

VIDEOS

Manu Bhaker visits her maternal grandmother house after accident0:24

Manu Bhaker visits her maternal grandmother house after...

Watch: Three freed Israeli hostages arrive in Israel0:44

Watch: Three freed Israeli hostages arrive in Israel

Watch: Donald Trump Closes MAGA victory rally with his iconic dance moves4:27

Watch: Donald Trump Closes MAGA victory rally with his...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD