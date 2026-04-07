Shatrughan Sinha on Sonakshi's Pregnancy: 'When it happens...'

Shatrughan Sinha has addressed the ongoing speculation about his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's pregnancy, asserting that any such news would be openly celebrated by the family.

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/ Instagram

Key Points Shatrughan Sinha has denied pregnancy rumours surrounding his daughter Sonakshi Sinha, stating they would announce it publicly if true.

He expressed his and his wife's desire for all three of their children to be happy in their lives.

He reiterated that Sonakshi's inter-faith marriage was never an issue for him or his wife, as they prioritised her happiness with the person she loved.

Shatrughan Sinha is never known to hold himself back. Currently, he is besieged with questions on his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's pregnancy rumours. Never known to dodge any questions, he doesn't disappoint this time either.

Addressing the Rumours

"Arrey bhai, jab hum Nana banenge to duniya ko batayenge (when it happens, we will inform everyone). Hum bhangra karenge (we will do the bhangra)," Shatru<emji tells Subhash K Jha.

Family Happiness and Support

Shatru<emji is happy to see his daughter happy.

"My wife and I want all three of our children to be happy in whatever they do. Every parent wants the very best for their children," he says.

Sonakshi"s inter-faith marriage was never an issue for her father.

"There was nothing illegal or extra-constitutional about the marriage. My wife and I were just happy to see our daughter marry the guy she loved," Shatru<emji says.

Sonakshi got married to Zaheer Iqbal in June 2023, and currently lives in a sprawling sea-facing apartment in Mumbai.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff