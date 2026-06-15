Sharvari: 'Working With Imtiaz Sir Has Been Surreal'

'Working with Imtiaz Ali sir was something I had dreamt about for years.'

'His films have shaped the way I look at cinema and storytelling, and to be trusted with a character like Afsana was incredibly meaningful for me.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Key Points 'When I look at the kind of filmmakers and stories I've been able to be a part of, I feel grateful. It's not been a straight line by any means, but I think every experience has prepared me for the next.'

'Getting to be part of Main Vaapas Aaunga feels like a special step in that journey.'

'My journey, experiences, disappointments and successes have made me value every opportunity a little more because I know how much it takes to get there.'

She is just five films old, but Sharvari is certainly going places with each new release.

Her confident debut in Bunty Aur Babli 2 was one of the few highlights of an otherwise forgettable sequel.

She scored a major hit with her second film, Munjya. She won quite the adulation for her bright performance in the Netflix film Maharaj, and then also won over critics with her hard-hitting turn in Vedaa.

So it is hardly surprising that Sharvari is winning hearts once again in her new film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali. She plays Afsana, a Muslim girl with whom a young Sikh, played by Vedang Raina, is besotted before Partition separates them.

Released in theatres on June 12, Main Vaapas Aaunga has received positive reviews from critics, with Sharvari's charming performance being cited as one of the best aspects of the moving drama.

What's more, she is not done impressing audiences in 2026.

Sharvari will soon be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in the spy action thriller Alpha, where she reunites with the production house that launched her, Yash Raj Films.

"For me, patience has probably been the biggest lesson. There are moments when things did not move as quickly as I'd like them to, but I've always believed in focusing on work rather than the noise around it," Sharvari tells Subhash K Jha.

'Always Believed In Focusing On The Work'

IMAGE: Sharvari and Vedang in Main Vaapas Aaunga.

From Bunty Aur Babli 2 to Main Vaapas Aaunga, how do you view your journey so far?

I feel like I've grown with every film. When I started out, I just wanted an opportunity to do the work I love.

Today, when I look at the kind of filmmakers and stories I've been able to be a part of, I feel grateful. It's not been a straight line by any means, but I think every experience has prepared me for the next.

Getting to be part of Main Vaapas Aaunga feels like a special step in that journey.

As an outsider, has it been a struggle to get where you are?

I think every actor has his own challenges, and for me, patience has probably been the biggest lesson.

There are moments when things did not move as quickly as I'd like them to, but I've always believed in focusing on work rather than the noise around it.

My journey, experiences, disappointments and successes have made me value every opportunity a little more because I know how much it takes to get there.

'Working With Imtiaz Sir Was Something I'd Hoped For A Long Time'

IMAGE: Imtiaz Ali and Sharvari on the sets of Main Vaapas Aaunga. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

What was your reaction when Imtiaz Ali offered you Main Vaapas Aaunga?

I was very excited. I've admired his films for years and always loved the way he writes his characters, especially the women.

I remember hearing the narration and immediately feeling connected to the story.

Working with Imtiaz sir was something I'd hoped for a long time, so when it actually happened, it felt surreal.

Was it tough acclimatising your talent to such a stellar cast?

Honestly, I looked at it more as an opportunity than a challenge.

When you're working with people you admire, you naturally want to bring your best to the set every day. There was so much to learn just by observing everyone.

At the same time, the environment was very warm and collaborative, so it never felt intimidating. It felt inspiring.

Was it tough shooting in the outdoors of Punjab?

Absolutely. Punjab is breathtakingly beautiful, but shooting outdoors comes with its own set of challenges.

We were often filming in extreme weather conditions, sometimes under the blazing sun and sometimes in locations that were physically demanding to access. But strangely, those challenges became part of the experience.

What made it special was that the landscape itself felt a character in the film.

Since Main Vaapas Aaunga is so deeply rooted in Punjab's history, culture and emotions, being there helped us stay connected to the world we were trying to create.

When you're surrounded by those mustard fields, those villages and that incredible warmth of the people, the fatigue somehow disappears.

Looking back, I wouldn't have wanted it any other way.

'Vedang Is A Wonderful Co-actor'

IMAGE: Sharvari and Vedang in Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Tell us about some of the memorable incidents during the shooting.

There are so many memories from this film because it wasn't just a shoot, it felt like a journey.

One of my fondest memories is the conversations we would have between takes. Imtiaz sir has this incredible ability to make you think differently about life, relationships and emotions.

Some of the most meaningful moments happened when the cameras weren't rolling. I also remember how the entire cast and crew became like a family over time.

There were days when we would be shooting emotionally intense scenes and then somebody would crack a joke and the whole set would burst into laughter. Those contrasts are what stay with you.

Of course, filming the songs was magical. There's a certain innocence and joy in those moments that I'll always carry with me.

Was shooting with Vedang a picnic?

Not quite a picnic, unless your idea of a picnic involves long shooting hours, endless rehearsals, and chasing the perfect take! But it was definitely a lot of fun.

Vedang is a wonderful co-actor, very sincere, easy to work with, and always fully present in a scene.

What I liked most was that we were both equally invested in serving the story. That made the entire process feel collaborative and effortless.

Would you say this is your most crucial film to date?

Every film has been crucial for me because each one has taught me something different and helped me grow as an actor.

Having said that, Main Vaapas Aaunga will always occupy a very special place in my heart.

Working with Imtiaz Ali sir was something I had dreamt about for years.

His films have shaped the way I look at cinema and storytelling, and to be trusted with a character like Afsana was incredibly meaningful for me.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff