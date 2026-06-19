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Sharvari Will Romance This Actor Next...

By SUBHASH K JHA June 19, 2026 12:53 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Sharvari is set to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in an intense love story directed by Luv Ranjan.

Sharvari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Key Points

  • Sharvari has been selected as Kartik Aaryan's leading lady for Luv Ranjan's next directorial venture.
  • This film marks the first time Sharvari and Kartik will be paired together on screen.
  • Director Luv Ranjan, who launched Kartik in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, sought a fresh face for his intense love story.
 

Her new film Main Vaapas Aaunga may not have got the cash registers jingling, but Sharvari is being noticed at all the right places by the filmmakers who count.

Sharvari will now be Kartik Aaryan's leading lady in a film being directed by Luv Ranjan, the director who introduced Kartik to the screen in Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011.

After auditioning newcomers Ranjan has zeroed in on Sharvari as she fits the bill, and looks well matched with Kartik.

Sharvari is being paired with Kartik for the first time and they will star in an intense love story.

But first, Alpha action!

Sharvari and Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Sharvari with Alia Bhatt. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

But before that, we will see Kartik romance Sreeleela in Anurag Basu's romcom, Tu Meri Zindangi Hai. Sharvari, of course, has the YRF spy actioner Alpha coming up, alongside Alia Bhatt.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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SharvariKartik AaryanLuv RanjanPyaar Ka PunchnamaAlia Bhatt

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