Sharvari, Rashmika, Rakul: Bollywood Welcomes Bappa Home!

Bollywood celebs Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna, Ananya Panday, Sharvari commence Ganesh Chaturthi festivities with much joy and devotion.

Key Points For Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, it's all about family and Bappa's blessings.

Kartik Aaryan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi in London.

Karishma Tanna and husband Varun Bangera go green with an eco-friendly Ganesha.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Ganesh Chaturthi has begun on a festive note, and Bollywood stars are bringing Bappa home with plenty of joy, devotion and traditional rituals.

From Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna to Ananya Panday, Sharvari, Rakul Singh and Kajol, take a look at how the celebs are celebrating with their beloved Ganesha.

IMAGE: Sharvari celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with joy and a traditional touch at her native place Morgaon in Maharashtra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya Panday gets into her festive look to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna welcomes Lord Ganesha with Aura. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani seek Bappa's blessings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde visits a Ganesh pandal in Mumbai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

IMAGE: Kajol celebrates Lord Ganesha's arrival. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

IMAGE: Palak Tiwari sets the festive mood. Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

IMAGE: Sonali Bendre prays to Lord Ganesha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

IMAGE: Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh celebrate Bappa at home with sons Riaan and Rahyl. Photograph: Kind courtesy Riteish Deshmukh/Instagram

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan, who is currently shooting Director Shimit Amin's Captain India in London, celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi in his own style. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

IMAGE: Daisy Shah seeks Ganesha's blessings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

IMAGE: Randeep Hooda celebrates Ganesha with wife Lin Laishram and daughter Nyomica. Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

IMAGE: Neil Nitin Mukesh and wife Rukmini Sahay celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with daughter Nurvi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

IMAGE: Sharad and Keerti Kelkar bring Bappa home. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharad Kelkar/Instagram

IMAGE: How cute is new parents Karishma Tanna and husband Varun Bangera's green Ganesha! Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi partake in Bappa's puja ceremony. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ram Charan/Instagram