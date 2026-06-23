Sharvari: 'Thank You For Showing Up'

'The messages, the videos, the tears, the conversations, the love... I've been reading and watching all of it, often with tears in my own eyes.'



Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Key Points Sharvari expressed profound gratitude for the overwhelming audience response to her film Main Vaapas Aaunga.

The actor shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, highlighting the emotional impact of the film connecting with viewers.

She emphasised that every actor dreams of being part of a story that resonates with audiences long after they leave the theatre.

Sharvari's latest film Main Vaapas Aaunga has surprised the box office in its second week, thanks to positive word-of-mouth and good reviews. As conversations around the film grow on social media, the actor shared a heartfelt note reflecting on the love and appreciation she's been getting.

Sharvari's Emotional Connection

IMAGE: Vedang Raina and Sharvari in Main Vaapas Aaunga.



In an Instagram post, the actor wrote about the emotional impact of seeing the film connect with the viewers, 'I don't know if there's a greater feeling than seeing something you poured your heart into find a place in other people's hearts. The messages, the videos, the tears, the conversations, the love... I've been reading and watching all of it, often with tears in my own eyes.

'Every actor dreams of being a part of a story that stays with people long after they leave the theatre. Seeing so many of you connect with Main Vaapas Aaunga the way you have has been incredibly humbling,' she added.

Gratitude for Audience Support

IMAGE: Imtiaz Ali and Sharvari on the sets of Main Vaapas Aaunga. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari thanked the audience for their support: 'Thank you for showing up. Thank you for feeling every emotion with us. Thank you for carrying this film forward with your love. My heart is very, very full.'

In the post, Sharvari also included a series of BTS moments from the sets of Main Vaapas Aaunga, followed by fan reactions and more.

Reacting to the post, Vedang Raina, who plays the male lead in Main Vaapas Aaunga, wrote, 'You deserve all of this, Jiya.'

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

IMAGE: Vedang Raina and Sharvari in Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, it is currently running in cinemas.

The period drama follows 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal (Naseeruddin Shah), who suffers a stroke while attempting to travel to Sargodha in present-day Pakistan. As memories of his pre-Partition life begin resurfacing, his grandson Nirvair (Diljit Dosanjh) returns from England to uncover long-buried family secrets. The mystery surrounding Ishar's emotional journey forms the heart of the narrative.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff