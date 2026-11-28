'Being a part of a Sooraj Barjatya film is certainly a significant milestone in an actor's journey.'

IMAGE: Sharvari in Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Key Points 'I've watched the heroines in Sooraj sir's films leave such a lasting impression.'

'I remember coming home and dancing to Didi Tera Devar Deewana, imagining myself as a heroine on screen someday.'

'Yeh Prem Mol Liya is made to be watched together as a family, bringing relationships, romance, music and emotion into one big-screen experience.'

In Sooraj Barjatya's world, heroines are remembered for their grace, warmth and emotional depth.

For the leading lady of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Sharvari, who plays Purva, is both a dream come true and a special milestone.

A Madhuri Dixit fan who grew up dancing to songs from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, she tells Subhash K Jha about working with Barjatya, discovering the emotional side of dance, sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana and why the film celebrates love, relationships and family values.

It was once said that a heroine had truly arrived when Lataji sang for her. Something similar is true of a leading lady working with Sooraj Barjatya. Did you get that feeling?

I think being a part of a Sooraj Barjatya film is certainly a significant milestone in an actor's journey.

His films have been such an important part of Indian cinema and of my own growing-up years.

I've watched the heroines in his films leave such a lasting impression, and to now be playing Purva in his world is a very special feeling.

I see it as an opportunity that I have been incredibly fortunate to receive.

It also comes with a certain responsibility because you are becoming part of a cinematic world that audiences have loved for years.

I hope Purva and my interpretation of her find a place in that world and connect with audiences in their own way.

'Emotion can be communicated through a song'

IMAGE: Sharvari in Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

What was it like filling a space occupied by Madhuri Dixit? You seem very comfortable doing the semi-classical moves. Were you always a Barjatya-Dixit fan?

I don't think anyone can ever fill Madhuri ma'am's space. She is an icon, and her contribution to Hindi cinema, especially through her dance and performances, is unparalleled.

I'm a huge Madhuri Dixit fan, and I grew up watching her in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! I remember coming home and dancing to Didi Tera Devar Deewana, imagining myself as a heroine on screen someday.

So, getting to be a part of a Sooraj Barjatya film today is quite a special full-circle moment for me.

As for the dancing, I've always loved it. What I particularly enjoyed about this film was discovering how much emotion can be communicated through a song.

Sooraj sir would explain the context of a song and what was happening in the character's mind at that particular moment.

It made me look beyond just getting the steps right and understand the feeling behind every movement and expression. I had a wonderful time exploring that through Purva.

At a time when guns and arrows rule the box office, where does Yeh Prem Mol Liya fit in?

Cinema has room for every kind of story, and every film finds its own audience.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is made to be watched together as a family, bringing relationships, romance, music and emotion into one big-screen experience.

Sooraj sir's films have always created a world you want to be part of, and I hope families come to the theatre and enjoy it together.

'The film isn't saying one way is right and another is wrong'

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

What are your most memorable moments from the shooting?

I have very fond memories of the time we spent together on set. We would often have lovely potluck meals where everyone brought something, and it became a wonderful way for the entire team to bond beyond the cameras.

Another special part of shooting Yeh Prem Mol Liya was getting to collaborate with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time.

He's such a talented actor, and it was lovely sharing the screen with him and getting to work together.

The trailer reveals that the film reverses patriarchal protocol, with the groom and his family moving in with the bride's family. What is your opinion on this?

It helps to look at it in the context of the film. In the story, Prem moves into Purva's family home, and as actors, we are portraying the world the script has created.

The film isn't saying one way is right and another is wrong, nor is it asking one tradition to question another.

It explores a different family dynamic, built on mutual respect and both families making an effort for each other.

Ultimately, it is a story about love, relationships and families coming together, and I'd love for audiences to experience it in that spirit.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff