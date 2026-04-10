Shanaya, Sharks, Survival On OTT This Week

Underwater predators make life hell for everyone from Bollywood's Shanaya Kapoor to Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists many more options.

Key Points Tu Yaa Main throws Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav into a crocodile-infested nightmare. Thrash ups the danger with killer sharks stalking a hurricane-hit town, led by Phoebe Dynevor.

Keanu Reeves and Jonah Hill headline the satire Outcome.

Mystery: Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa, Sci-fi universe expansion: Star Wars Maul: Shadow Lord, Regional gems: Thaai Kizhavi, Toh Ti Ani Fuji.

Tu Yaa Main

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Bejoy Nambiar's slick filmmaking pits Gourav Adarsh's Nalasopara rapper and Shanaya Kapoor's SoBo influencer against a deadly crocodile in his remake of Thai survival thriller, The Pool.

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Hindi

A whodunit set against the backdrop of an anniversary celebration at a remote villa that kickstarts when the most unlikeable fellow of the group is mysteriously murdered.

Star Wars Maul: Shadow Lord

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Sith Lord Maul and his schemes to build a criminal empire becomes the focus of this imaginatively animated Clone Wars spin-off series.

Thrash

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

As if a devastating hurricane crisis isn't enough to deal with, the inhabitants of a coastal town must also fight sharks of the loose led by Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor.

Outcome

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Jonah Hill's satirical comedy, starring Keanu Reeves, casts the nicest movie star in Hollywood at the receiving end of 'cancel culture' after bits of his not-so-nice past emerge on social media.

Thaai Kizhavi

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Radikaa Sarathkumar is memorable in the title role as the elderly moneylender whose unexpected bed-ridden status and secretly stashed treasure tests her children's greed determined to keep her alive for their own benefit.

Toh Ti Ani Fuji

Where to watch? SonyLiv

Language: Marathi (with subtitles)

Seven years after their romance went sour, a couple reunites against Japan's Mount Fuji and reflect on their relationship to deliver Toh Ti Ani Fuji's unflinching take on modern-day love. Its Hindi dub, Main Woh Aur Fuji is available for streaming on the same platform.

The Ugly

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Directed by Train to Busan's Yeon Sang-ho, The Ugly's son-looking-for-his-long-estranged-mother's-killer premise juggles murder mystery and moral ambiguity.;

Pizza Movie

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

A pair of stoned college roomies embark on a mission to get pizza and shake off the drug-induced psychedelia in the trippy comedy starring Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo.

Is This Thing On?

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Bradley Cooper is proving to be quite a director as his latest will tell you in this dramedy of marriage caught in a middle-age crisis.

Big Mistakes

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A eight-part crime comedy involving a pair of siblings forced to do some dirty work for deadly gangsters.

O' Romeo

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Inspired by a chapter of author Hussain Zaidi's Mafia Queens of Mumbai, Vishal Bhardwaj's stylish spectacle reunites him with his Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon hero Shahid Kapoor and packs in his brand of quirk and lyricism in a tale of deadly gangsters and defiant damsels.

The Testaments

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Based on a novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood, the 10-episode dystopian drama belongs in the same universe as The Handmaid's Tale but concerns itself with the coming-of-age of a pair of teens training to become housewives.

Nippon Sangoku: The Three Nations of the Crimson Sun

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

As a nation reels from the aftermath of nuclear war and natural disasters as well as man-made, an unlikely hero will rise in the form of a small-town agricultural officer in the stunning new anime series.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff