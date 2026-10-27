Shanaya Kapoor's Student Of The Year: After Dark Trailer Looks Promising

The trailer for Shanaya Kapoor's Student Of The Year: After Dark reveals a gripping murder mystery, transforming the franchise into a high-stakes tale of ambition, rivalry, and secrets.

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor in Student of the Year: After Dark.

Key Points The series transforms the Student of the Year franchise into a murder mystery, focusing on the death of Ayesha Malik.

Shanaya Kapoor plays twin sisters Ayesha and Aditi, with Aditi infiltrating the school competition to uncover the truth behind her sister's death.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and directed by Reema Maya, the show is set to premiere on JioHotstar on November 13.

The trailer of Shanaya Kapoor's upcoming series Student Of The Year: After Dark takes audiences back to the familiar corridors of St Teresa's, where ambition, rivalry and the race to be number one collide.

A Darker Take on St Teresa's

IMAGE: A scene from Student of the Year: After Dark.

When St Teresa's popular student Ayesha Malik (Shanaya Kapoor) is found dead, her twin Aditi (Shanaya Kapoor again) refuses to accept that it was an accident.

Determined to uncover the truth, Aditi infiltrates the school and enters the fiercely competitive Student of the Year contest, only to discover that her sister's closest circle was also her toughest competition.

To find the killer, she must do what it takes to rise to the top, survive and win.

Shanaya Kapoor on Her Dual Role

IMAGE: A scene frommStudent of the Year: After Dark.

'Playing Ayesha and Aditi has been one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences for me as an actor. While the two sisters may look alike, they couldn't be more different in their personalities and the choices they make,' Shanaya says.

'Ayesha's mysterious death sets the story in motion, while Aditi's search for the truth unravels a world where appearances can be deceptive and even the closest relationships hold secrets.

'What appealed to me the most about Student of the Year: After Dark is how it takes a much-loved franchise into an unexpected and new territory, where the stakes go far beyond competition and winning a title. It's this fresh and intriguing take on a familiar world that made the experience so exciting for me.'

IMAGE: A scene from Student of the Year: After Dark.

Student Of The Year is directed by Reema Maya, and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment. It will release on JioHotstar on November 13.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff