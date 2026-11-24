'...And sometimes, things turn out to be much better than what you had planned.'

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Key Points 'What's in my control right now is that I can put my head down and work. That's what I'm going to do.'

'The appreciation from the critics has motivated me to put my head down and work even harder, and keep getting better.'

'For me, as an actor, what's important is that I keep challenging myself and pushing myself to do something very different from who I am.'

Shanaya Kapoor is happy to let instinct guide her career rather than follow a fixed plan. And she's feeling encouraged with all the praise her double role in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year: After Dark received.

"I just posted a reel and when I opened the comments, I saw so much love coming my way for the show and my performance," Shanaya tells Subhash K Jha. "I don't think there are words to explain how it feels as an actor when you see those kinds of comments."

Your double role in Student Of The Year: After Dark is fetching you quite a bit of praise. How does it feel to be embraced by the audience?

It's really overwhelming. To be honest, it hasn't sunk in yet. As we speak, I'm sitting in my car, going through social media.

I just posted a reel, and when I opened the comments, I saw so much love coming my way, for the show and my performance. I don't think there are words to explain how it feels as an actor when you see those kinds of comments.

The appreciation from the critics has motivated me to put my head down and work even harder, and keep getting better.

I think it will take me a couple of days for everything to really sink in. But seeing all the love, reading the reviews and going through the audience's comments is motivating me.

I want to become better for them and keep working on myself to make sure I continue to earn their love.

'I want to give my audience something new each time'

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor in Student Of The Year After Dark.

Tell us about your childhood. Did you stand in front of the mirror and make faces?

Honestly, I think my childhood was all about watching movies, getting inspired by films and performing. My dad, Sanjay Kapoor, used to film me as a kid. He would take random videos, and I would always want to watch what he had shot.

There's a video that I posted on Instagram at the beginning of this year, where he's filming me, and I'm saying, 'I want to see it now. I want to see it on the big TV. What did you just shoot?'

I used to love performing for my parents and then watching those performances, whatever my dad had filmed on camera.

I think that little spark started at a very young age.

Your choice of roles so far has been fairly eclectic. Tu Yaa Main and Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan are not 'safe' projects for a newcomer. Are you keen to forge an untrodden path for yourself?

For me, as an actor, what's important is that I keep challenging myself and pushing myself to do something very different from who I am.

I think that's how I grow as an actor and keep things exciting for myself.

I want to give my audience something new and unexpected each time. I said this in an earlier interview as well: When I read something, I want to feel scared.

'I had to learn how to express myself and emote without using my eyes'

IMAGE: Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan.

How are you going to do this?

If I have that feeling in my gut, then I want to do it.

Right now, I'm just starting out and figuring things out. At this stage, it's all about instinct, making the most of every opportunity and working on things that make me feel I'm pushing my limits.

I don't have any plan in my head. I'm just following my instinct.

In Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan, it was unconventional to have a blindfold on for the entire first half of the film. It was challenging. A lot of people questioned me at the time, asking how I would express myself and show my emotions when my eyes would be covered because your eyes usually do the talking.

So the challenge started right from the beginning. I had to learn how to express myself and emote without using my eyes. I had to work on my voice modulation and body language.

I'm very grateful because that film came to me through an audition. I had auditioned for another show, which didn't work out, but that audition eventually got me this film.

I think that's how you find your script. It's destiny, it's the universe, and things happen the way they are meant to.

'Vikrant is my first co-actor, so that will always remain very, very special for me'

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav in Tu Yaa Main.

Teja Sajja, Vikrant Massey, Adarsh Gourav... Who has been your favourite co-star so far?

I haven't shot that much with Teja Sajja, but I've learnt so much from him.

Vikrant is my first co-actor, so that will always remain very, very special for me. That film and working with Vikrant will always have a special place in my heart.

Tu Yaa Main was a challenging film to shoot, and I think having Adarsh helped me get through so many difficult moments. He was really there for me.

Even with Vikrant, I was extremely nervous when I started shooting Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan. There were nights when I couldn't sleep because I wanted to give my best. I felt I couldn't give anything less while working with an actor like him. I couldn't let him down.

Acting is all about the exchange of energy, so I had to be on my toes. But he had such a calming energy and gave me so much time on set. He would give me tips and explain how he felt we should approach each scene. He would ask me where I thought my character was coming from and how we could make the scene better.

He spoke to me as an equal, and I was so overwhelmed by that.

I've had such beautiful memories with all of them that I can't choose. But, as I said, your first film holds a very special place in your heart.

'I was a young girl living in her own bubble'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?

Early on in my career, I had so many plans. I thought I would do this and that. But things turned out very differently. I've learnt that the universe has its own plans. What is meant to be will be.

What's in my control right now is that I can put my head down and work. That's what I'm going to do.

When I think about where I see myself in five, 10, 15 or 20 years, I see myself constantly facing the camera and giving the best version of myself. I never want to become complacent. I want to bring the same passion every time, push myself with every role and never fall into a comfort zone with any character.

If you had asked me this five years ago, I would have said, 'Yes, I have this and this plan. I want to do this, this and this.'

But I was a young girl living in her own bubble. She didn't know how things would pan out. She didn't know how the world works or that sometimes, things don't go according to plan. And sometimes, things turn out to be much better than what you had planned.

I'm saying this with a huge smile on my face because, at that time, I was feeling very low and going through extreme self-doubt.

Today, I look back and realise that things worked out the way they were supposed to.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff