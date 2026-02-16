Shanaya On Tu Yaa Main: 'This Was A Wild Ride'

Tu Ya Main's Avni 'taught me how to be a complete BADASS.'



IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav in Tu Yaa Main. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Key Points Shanaya Kapoor thanks fans and the team for Tu Yaa Main.

She tells Aanand L Rai, 'Thank you for believing in ME and giving me this opportunity.'

Tu Yaa Main released on February 13.

'Tu Yaa Main came into my life at a time when I didn't have confidence'

Shanaya Kapoor is overwhelmed by the response she got for her movie Tu Yaa Main co-staring Adarsh Gourav, and directed by Bejoy Nambiar.

She writes a heartfelt thanks to her audience and the team behind the film.

'Tu Yaa Main came into my life at a time when I really didn't have the most confidence in myself.. and it gave me that.. and everything more,' she writes.

'Tu Yaa Main is now in theatres and Avani is out there surviving crocodiles. She taught me so much.. especially taught me how to be a complete BADASS. (still trying.. getting there.. I think).

'Thank you... thank you not just for letting me play her, but for accepting me as a part of something like this so early on in my career... all the love from the audience.. the reviews.. everything. Overwhelmed.'

Shanaya tells Adarsh Gourav, 'Thank you for being you'

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav in Tu Yaa Main. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

'I still have a long journey of learning this art... so getting to work with @bejoynambiar & @aanandlrai 's slightly unhinged, very real world feels kind of wild?!?!

'@bejoynambiar sir thank you for bringing AVANI to life.. for believing in me and pushing me to be the best version of myself.. I'm forever grateful to have gotten the chance to be directed by YOU! Love u sir!

'@aanandlrai sir this whole madness exists because you back stories that aren't the obvious choice. You backed me when you could have taken ANYONE else for this character and they would have happily done and been part of your project.. so thank you for believing in ME and giving me this opportunity. You gave me this chance, a chance on a new actor, that had to fill in shoes of a heavy and layered character. A chance to be part of a wild and super cool story. Thank you for trusting me. You're the best.

'@gouravadarsh allaflowpara from Nalasopara, talent hai bharpur, naa dekhoge dobara.. (Rap is not my thing). thank you for being you and the best partner through this roller coaster of a ride! Special thank you to Mukesh sir @castingchhabra for helping me audition for this part and pushing me to do so.'

'This was a wild ride'

'Thank you to Atul sir @atulmongia for guiding me through each step.. and helping me build Avani.

'The entire cast and crew.. heres to the crazy nights that turned into beautiful mornings. We did this. We're here and I'm so thankful for everyone's support and kindness. This was a wild ride.

'The end of a campaign full of green outfits and toys.

'See you at the next one Bacchi.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff