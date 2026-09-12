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Shammi Kapoor Comes Alive On Kashmir's Dal Lake

By UMAR GANIE September 12, 2026 12:37 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Srinagar's picturesque Dal Lake recently transformed into an unique open-air floating cinema for the International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir 2026, captivating audiences with Bollywood classics against a stunning natural backdrop.

Floating cinema on Dal Lake

IMAGE: Junglee on a floating screen on Dal Lake. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

Key Points

  • The International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) 2026 introduced an unique floating cinema on Srinagar's Dal Lake.
  • The initiative allowed visitors to watch films, including 1960s blockbusters Junglee and Kashmir Ki Kali with the scenic mountains and city lights as a backdrop.
  • The four-day festival showcased films shot in Kashmir, offering audiences a chance to see familiar locations on the big screen.
 

Kashmir has become even more magical. Scroll down to see what we mean.

Floating cinema on Dal Lake

IMAGE: A floating screen on Dal Lake showcasing a film. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

The Dal Lake in Srinagar became a special venue for cinema as the IFFJK 2026 brings a floating theatre to its waters, allowing visitors to watch films with the mountains and city lights in the backdrop.

The four-day festival has turned the lake into an open-air cinema, with a large floating screen set up on the water.

Showcasing Kashmiri Cinema and Classics

Floating cinema on Dal Lake

IMAGE: A floating screen on Dal Lake showcasing a film. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

The Floating Cinema opened with the screening of Shammi Kapoor's 1961 classic Junglee, which was shot extensively in Kashmir.

 

Floating cinema on Dal Lake

IMAGE: A floating screen on Dal Lake showcasing a film. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

A visitor, Aditi Sharma, told ANI that the floating cinema was a "very unique" experience and something that had not been seen in Kashmir before.

"This is the first time something like this has happened in Kashmir. We've never had a floating cinema here before, most of the movies being showcased are Kashmir-based," she said.

A Memorable Cinematic Experience

Floating cinema on Dal Lake

IMAGE: Kashmir Ki Kali on a floating screen on Dal Lake. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

Shammi Kapoor's 1964 film, Kashmir Ki Kali, co-starring Sharmila Tagore, was also screened at the Floating Cinema.

 

Floating cinema on Dal Lake

IMAGE: A floating screen on Dal Lake showcasing a film. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

The Floating Cinema concluded on Thursday, September 10.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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SrinagarShammi Kapoor ComesJammuInternational Film FestivalKashmir 2026

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