Shammi Kapoor Comes Alive On Kashmir's Dal Lake

Srinagar's picturesque Dal Lake recently transformed into an unique open-air floating cinema for the International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir 2026, captivating audiences with Bollywood classics against a stunning natural backdrop.

IMAGE: Junglee on a floating screen on Dal Lake. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

Key Points The International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) 2026 introduced an unique floating cinema on Srinagar's Dal Lake.

The initiative allowed visitors to watch films, including 1960s blockbusters Junglee and Kashmir Ki Kali with the scenic mountains and city lights as a backdrop.

The four-day festival showcased films shot in Kashmir, offering audiences a chance to see familiar locations on the big screen.

Kashmir has become even more magical. Scroll down to see what we mean.

IMAGE: A floating screen on Dal Lake showcasing a film. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

The Dal Lake in Srinagar became a special venue for cinema as the IFFJK 2026 brings a floating theatre to its waters, allowing visitors to watch films with the mountains and city lights in the backdrop.

The four-day festival has turned the lake into an open-air cinema, with a large floating screen set up on the water.

Showcasing Kashmiri Cinema and Classics

IMAGE: A floating screen on Dal Lake showcasing a film. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

The Floating Cinema opened with the screening of Shammi Kapoor's 1961 classic Junglee, which was shot extensively in Kashmir.

IMAGE: A floating screen on Dal Lake showcasing a film. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

A visitor, Aditi Sharma, told ANI that the floating cinema was a "very unique" experience and something that had not been seen in Kashmir before.

"This is the first time something like this has happened in Kashmir. We've never had a floating cinema here before, most of the movies being showcased are Kashmir-based," she said.

A Memorable Cinematic Experience

IMAGE: Kashmir Ki Kali on a floating screen on Dal Lake. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

Shammi Kapoor's 1964 film, Kashmir Ki Kali, co-starring Sharmila Tagore, was also screened at the Floating Cinema.

IMAGE: A floating screen on Dal Lake showcasing a film. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

The Floating Cinema concluded on Thursday, September 10.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff