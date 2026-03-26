Shalini, Uorfi, Saumya Walk The Red Carpet

The fifth Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards was a full house of stars, as they gathered to cheer the winners and show off their red carpet glamour.

Key Points Kiara Advani, Ajay Devgn, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, Akshay Kumar were among the winners.

Hina Khan, Gaurav Khanna, Rupali Ganguly, and Dilip Joshi won the television awards.

Shalini Pandey wears the blues.

Uorfi Javed ditches her unique fashion for some red carpet style.

Saumya Tandon, who doesn't flinch from slapping Akshaye Khanna as well as Ranveer Singh in the Dhurandhar movies, makes a bold entry.

Aditi Bhatia was last seen in The Kerala Story 2.

Avneet Kaur.

Krithi Shetty.

Jasmin Bhasin.

Ridhi Dogra.

Iulia Vantur.

Daisy Shah.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Ishita Raj.

Madhoo.

Padmini Kolhapure.

Poonam Dhillon.

Fardeen Khan.

Gulshan Grover.

Shekhar Suman.

Neeraj Ghaywan.

Sonia Kapoor and Himesh Reshammiya.

Ektaa R Kapoor and Jeetendra.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff