'Shaji Karun Was The Last Real Master Filmmaker'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaji Karun/X

Malayalam filmmaker and cinematographer Shaji N Karun, known for his pathbreaking films and distinctive style of movie making, died in Thiruvananthapuram on April 28, industry sources said. He was 73.

His debut film Piravi (1988) was considered a masterpiece, and he subsequently made six other films, all in Malayalam.

Jaya Bachchan wanted to remake Piravi in Hindi with herself in it but Shaji was not keen.

When Subhash K Jha had asked Shaji Karun why he made only seven film in 33 years, he had said, 'My last directorial Oolu was made in 2018 but it released in 2019. I can't rush to a new film just because I have to. Making films is a meditation for me.

'The inspiration has to come from within. It cannot be forced. Additionally, I've a big responsibility on my shoulder as the chairperson of the Films Development Corporation in Kerala. I have to make sure that the responsibility given to me -- of ensuring all-round improvement and development in the Kerala film industry -- is well executed.

'Once I get the problems sorted, I will move on and let the others deal with the execution of my ideas. But for now, I am totally involved with this job. As it is, two years have gone because of COVID. I have two films in hand.

"On my request, the chief minister of Kerala gave me this job of upgrading cinema in Kerala, so that comes first. Once the process of development starts, I will get back to making a film. This time, I promise you there won't be a five year gap.'

Tragically, Shaji's promise remained unfulfilled.

Tributes from the film industry have been pouring in.

Shabana Azmi: "I'm saddened by this loss. I met him a couple of months ago and he seemed in good health.

"He's from FTII (Film and Television Institute Of India) and all alumni have an instinctive affinity.

"He has been an important filmmaker and his loss has become a loss for cineastes the world over.

"Piravi remains a testimony to his brilliance."

Sudhir Mishra says he met Shaji just a few weeks ago.

"A visual poet, gone too soon. He still had the passion for cinema and wanted to explore the medium. His cinematography replicated G Aravindan's vision, and his masterly directorial debut Piravi is a classic.

"I was with him during the presentation ceremony of the Kerala State awards just 15 days ago. They gave him the Lifetime Achievement Award, thankfully, just in time."

Malayalam Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, who was very close to Shaji Karun, is heartbroken.

"He was a tremendous artist of a very high order, gone too soon. He not only reshaped the visual language of Indian Cinema through his cinematography in Aravindan's films, Shaji sir gave us all a sense of direction through his mainstream work as a cameraman.

"As a director, he was profoundly successful. I can't pinpoint a more personal yet political and poignant film on the Emergency than Piravi. In the times where clutter was identified as voices, Shaji sir's cinematic journey -- mostly his work in Piravi and Swaham -- stood apart as textbooks of artistic pursuit and cinematic brilliance.

"We will miss our dearest, bestest alumni and visionary. This void will never be filled. I will miss him dearly.

"He was my elder brother in cinema and in life."

Ananth Mahadevan bonded closely with Shaji Karun over their cinema.

"Shaji Karun was the last real master filmmaker that we have. He followed the footsteps of Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Aravindan, first as a cinematographer, then as a filmmaker.

"His Piravi is a milestone in Indian cinema, not only winning laurels at Cannes but a mandatory textbook on mood, characterisation and most importantly, pace in cinema. It is a film I go back too every time I am criticised for 'pace' in my films.

"Shaji followed it up with the equally brilliant Vanaprastham, a film that is Mohanlal's best performance.

"Shaji Karun has been one of the driving forces in my film career. He watched all my films and we have had healthy discussions on them."