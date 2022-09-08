Shahid's JOYOUS Dance With Mira!

Kajal steps out with her baby... Prithviraj's favourite person turns eight... Aahana seeks blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor wishes wife Mira on her birthday on September 7: 'Happy birthday my lover. May we dance through life’s ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram

Prithviraj Sukumaran celebrates daughter Alankriti's eighth birthday on September 8 with a throwback pic that includes mum Supriya.

'To the 8th year of Daada's biggest blockbuster, and Mamma and Daada’s forever sunshine!

'We hope and pray you continue to be as inquisitive, as adventurous and as loving of the world as you are!

'We are proud of the little human you’ve become and you will always be our biggest joy!

'Happy 8th Ally And a very happy Onam to all of you from Ally, Supriya and Me!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

And that's how Radhika Apte celebrated her birthday!

She writes, 'Thank you all for your lovely wishes yesterday.. sorry if I’ve not responded to all (and not reposted stories) but they brought back great memories and made my day very special. So grateful to have all your love. Many thanks once again.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal's day out with Baby Neil.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

'That feeling when you think the session is over and your trainer calls you back for one last set,' says Farhan Akhtar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa made an organic Ganpati at home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan seeks blessings from Mumbai's famed Lalbaugcha Raja.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

As does Aahana Kumra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karanvir Bohra/Instagram

And Karanvir Bohra.