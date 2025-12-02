HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shahid Shares His 'House Rules'

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 02, 2025 15:33 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor recently took to Instagram to open the doors of his home and give everyone a peek of the beautiful interiors.

He also shared three of his house rules.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid invites us to be a guest at his home for the day.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

House Rule No 1: Shoes are allowed in the house because Shahid loves to wear his them!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

House Rule No 2: Nobody messes with Shahid's music.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

House Rule No 3: It's good to finish whatever food has been served.

It's not really a rule, Shahid allows, just the right thing to do.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

When he's not working, Shahid likes to wake up at 8:30 am, chill with his children, Misha and Zain, and take his wife Mira out for coffee.

 

If Shahid had to sum up his career in three words, he says it would be: 'Dream come true.' 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

