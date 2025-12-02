Shahid Shares His 'House Rules'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor recently took to Instagram to open the doors of his home and give everyone a peek of the beautiful interiors.

He also shared three of his house rules.

Shahid invites us to be a guest at his home for the day.

House Rule No 1: Shoes are allowed in the house because Shahid loves to wear his them!

House Rule No 2: Nobody messes with Shahid's music.

House Rule No 3: It's good to finish whatever food has been served.

It's not really a rule, Shahid allows, just the right thing to do.

When he's not working, Shahid likes to wake up at 8:30 am, chill with his children, Misha and Zain, and take his wife Mira out for coffee.

If Shahid had to sum up his career in three words, he says it would be: 'Dream come true.'

