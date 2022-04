Shahid, Mira Celebrate Jersey

Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt are among the film folk Pradeep Bandekar spotted on the weekend.

Please click on the images for a better look at the stars.

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor celebrates Jersey's release by taking the missus -- Mira Rajput Kapoor -- for a meal.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur, Shahid's Jersey co-actor, is excited about the release too.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Tiger Shroff promotes Heropanti 2.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria gives Tiger company.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 releases on the same day as Heropanti 2.

Ajay reveals what made him direct the film.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Rakul Preet, Ajay's co-pilot on Runway 34.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Kiara Advani at Producer Dinesh Vijan's office.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Like Malaika Arora's boots?

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt returns to Mumbai after a shooting schedule for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Rajasthan.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Shibani Dandekar steps out.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Where's Rani Mukerji headed?

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna at the airport.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Palak Tiwari at the launch of her song Mangta Hai Kya.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Aditya Seal was there too.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Mandira Bedi doesn't look 50, does she?

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Ileana D'Cruz dines out.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Karishma Tanna heads for her workout.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Neha Sharma grabs some phone time after a workout.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar