Shahid Kapoor's 'Fun, Fun, Fun' Song In O'Romeo

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri at the song launch. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

The dance number features Shahid and Disha Patani.

The event turned chaotic for a moment as Shahid was mobbed by fans.

After strolling through Aashiqon Ki Colony, Shahid Kapoor pulls into Paan Ki Dukaan. Not actual locations, of course, but two of the song titles from the gritty romantic thriller O'Romeo, co-starring Triptii Dimri.

The peppy dance number teams Shahid with Disha Patani, who has a key role in the film. The playful hook Neeche Paan Ki Dukaan, Upar Julie Ka Makaan highlights the flirty dynamic between the two.

While the song's 'Julie' was missing from the event, Triptii stepped in under the spotlight.

IMAGE: Triptii Dimri at the song launch. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Shahid described the track as "fun, fun, fun", and shared that it was Director Vishal Bhardwaj's idea after they wrapped Aashiqon Ki Colony.

"Vishal sir came to me, played the song and said, 'Let's do it," Shahid recalled. "We shot it spontaneously the very next day. I learned the hook-step on set and performed it without any rehearsal."

The song is sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and Sukhwinder Singh, with lyrics by Gulzar and music composed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri at the song launch. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Shahid offered to teach Triptii the hook-step, and she picked it up within seconds before the two burst into a fun dance to the song.

The open-air venue in Mumbai was decked out with paan stalls from across the country -- Kolkata, Banaras, Delhi -- recreating the feel of a bustling paan bazaar.

Shahid and Triptii couldn't resist sampling a few as they walked in. Admitting his love for paan, Shahid voted "Calcutta meetha paan" as his favourite.

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor samples a paan. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Triptii said she isn't as fond of paan as Shahid, and her reason is a funny one!

The cheerful mood was briefly interrupted when Shahid was mobbed by fans on stage.

A fan asked if he could join Shahid on stage for a dance. The actor invited a few more fans so they could all dance together. But the plan backfired as a large group suddenly rushed the stage, leaving the actors stunned. Shahid stepped off the stage as security controlled the situation.

He returned shortly after as security cleared the stage and the situation was under control again.

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor with fans at the Paan Ki Dukaan song launch. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Once he returned, the actor picked up the conversation about the film and promised an "intense love story" with a twist, adding that audiences will see a different side of romance.

O' Romeo releases on February 13, just ahead of Valentine's Day.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff