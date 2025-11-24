Shah Rukh's Day Out With Ranveer, Vikrant

Movie folk rubbed shoulders at the Global Peace Honours 2025 event in Mumbai over the weekend.

One of the highlights of the evening was Shah Rukh Khan's heartfelt tribute to the victims of the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terror attack, and the recent Delhi blast.

'My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts and my respectful salute to our brave security personnel who were martyred in these attacks,' Shah Rukh Khan said.

'Today, I have been asked to recite these four beautiful lines for the brave soldiers and jawans of the country.

When someone asks you what you do, say with pride that I protect the country.

If someone asks you how much you earn, smile slightly and say, I earn the blessings of 1.4 billion people.

And if they turn around and ask you again, aren't you ever afraid?

Look them in the eye and say, those who attack us feel it.'

'Let us all take steps towards peace together.

Let us forget the caste, creed, and discrimination around us and walk the path of humanity so that the martyrdom of our heroes for the peace of our country is not in vain.'

The Global Peace Honours event was organised by the Divyaj Foundation and led by Amruta Fadnavis, seen here second from right, with husband Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, left, Deepti Sharma, second from left, and Renuka Singh, right, members of India's World Cup-winning team, and Nita Ambani, centre.

Ranveer Singh enjoys Shankar Mahadevan's performance even as Vikrant Massey has a quick word with Shah Rukh while Shivam Mahadevan, right, drifts into view.

Radhika Merchant with husband Anant Ambani and Ranveer.

Rakul Singh arrives with husband Jackky Bhagnani.

Farhan Akhtar with wife Shibani Dandekar Akhtar.

Bhumi Pednekar.

Karisma Kapoor.

Avneet Kaur.

Daisy Shah.

Isha Koppikar.

Sadia Khateeb.

Anita Hassanandani.

Dr Aditi Govitrikar.

Amruta Khanvilkar.

Manisha Koirala.

Tiger Shroff.

Aftab Shivdasani.

Meezaan.

Shantanu Maheshwari.

Himesh Reshammiya.

Suneil Shetty and Rajat Bedi.

With inputs from ANI.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff