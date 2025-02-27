HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Shah Rukh To Move Out Of Mannat!

February 27, 2025 11:42 IST

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan waves to his fans from his home, Mannat. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to move out of his famous residence, Mannat, in Bandra, northwest Mumbai, and shift into a rented accommodation.

Why, you're wondering? The Khan home, a popular stop-by for fans hoping to get a glimpse of the star or get a selfie outside the bungalow, is set to go under renovation.

Hindustan Times reveals Mannat will get an extension; the work is expected to start in May.

Since it is a Grade III heritage building, any structural change can only take place after securing permission from the court. 

 

Shah Rukh and his family will move to a luxury apartment called Puja Casa in Pali Hill, also in Bandra.

The report claims the star has leased four floors from Producer Vashu Bhagnani, his son, Jackky Bhagnani and his daughter, Deepshika Deshmukh, for a period of three years.

Besides the actor and his family -- wife Gauri and children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam -- the new accommodation will also house their security and staff and even have some office space.

The actor will reportedly pay Rs 24 lakh as rent per month for the four floors.

