Shah Rukh, Rajinikanth, Alia Make WAVES With Modi

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone's look for WAVES 2025. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Bollywood's biggest stars arrived at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on May 1 to take part in the inaugural edition of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025.

The four-day event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called it a transformative platform that unites creators, storytellers, innovators and policymakers from around the world.

The summit, themed 'Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries', aims to establish India as a central hub in the global creative economy.

IMAGE: Mumbai gets ready for WAVES 2025. Photograph: Kind courtesy WAVES India/Instagram

Reflecting on India's growing cultural influence, Modi said, "In recent years, Indian cinema has succeeded in carrying the spirit of India to the farthest corners of the world. From Raj Kapoor's legacy in Russia to Satyajit Ray's brilliance at Cannes, and RRR's triumph at the Oscars, these milestones speak volumes.

"Whether it's Guru Dutt's poetic cinema, A R Rahman's musical rhythms or Rajamouli's epic storytelling, these narratives have touched the hearts of millions. Just as a mother weaves dreams for her child, the creative world weaves the dreams of an entire era."

"India, with a billion-plus population, is also a land of a billion-plus stories and over a billion storytellers," he said.

"Every street, every river, every mountain in India carries a tale. Across more than six lakh villages, each one holds a new story, a fresh perspective. Truly, India has much more to offer," he added.

"In India, even music is a form of spiritual practice. Every note tells a story, every rhythm has a soul. Be it a devotional bhajan or a modern composition, the sound of India carries a touch of the divine."

He urged the international creative community to tap into India's storytelling potential, saying, "This is the perfect time to 'Create in India, and Create for the World.' As the world seeks stories, India offers a treasure trove, rich in science, fiction, courage, and imagination. Our creative basket is vast and ready to be shared."

Modi released commemorative postage stamps in the names of the legends of Indian cinema, including film-maker Guru Dutt, actor P Bhanumathi, director Raj Khosla, film-maker Ritwik Ghatak and music composer Salil Chowdhury.

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt's look for WAVES 2025. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur described WAVES 2025 as a transformative and creative movement, applauding the initiative for placing India firmly on the global creative map.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "It was a fantastic event. PM Narendra Modi said such encouraging words. He is so visionary. Creative forces from all the states were present here. I call it a huge movement. India is establishing itself creatively as a global power. I believe it is only a matter of time before fantastic initiatives will be taken under WAVES."

Speaking through a video message on her Instagram account, Priyanka Chopra called the summit a 'historic' and "bold step' for the nation.

'For the first time ever, India is hosting the World Audiovisual and Entertainment Summit, WAVES, in Mumbai. This isn't just another conference, WAVES is India's bold step onto the world stage,' she said.

IMAGE: Raashii Khanna's look for WAVES 2025. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

A 50-member orchestra, led by Oscar-winning composer M M Keeravaani, delivered a captivating performance at the opening ceremony.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal opened the summit with a song while Shah Rukh Khan gave the welcome speech.

Movie stars Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Hema Malini, Anil Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt and others attended the event.

Shah Rukh Khan arrives at WAVES 2025.

Movie legend Rajinikanth.

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput.

Sara Ali Khan.

Chiranjeevi.

Himesh Reshammiya.

A R Rahman with Prasoon Joshi.

Vicky Kaushal.

Akshay Kumar.

Nimrat Kaur.

Anil Kapoor.

Aamir Khan.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Saif Ali Khan.