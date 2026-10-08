Shah Rukh On Nana Patekar: 'Too Soon My Hero Actor'

'He always had a strange way of showing affection. He would shout at you first, and then somewhere between the third or fourth insult, you realised you were being hugged. He loved me and I loved him back.'

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan and Nana Patekar in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman.

Key Points Nana Patekar's straightforward nature and unique way of showing affection, often through initial criticism, deeply impacted Shah Rukh Khan.

SRK recalls Nana's advice: 'Hero banne ke chakar mein actor mat khona'.

Shah Rukh expresses a wish for more time with Nana for conversations, arguments, and carrom games.

Shah Rukh Khan remembers his Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman co-star Nana Patekar with great affection.

Remembering the late actor, Shah Rukh says he will carry his words and memories in his heart forever. 'When I first met him, out of awe and awkwardness I fiddled with my hair. He slapped my hand away and said, 'Hero ki tarah baal mat bana... tu actor hai'!

'He didn't flatter you. He didn't tell you what you wanted to hear. He told you what you needed to hear. That was Nana. Straightforward. Rough, honest and had the most beautiful smile.'

'He was a mentor, a teacher, a critic and a friend'

Shah Rukh remembers Nana's unique way of showing affection.

'He always had a strange way of showing affection. He would shout at you first, and then somewhere between the third or fourth insult, you realised you were being hugged. He loved me and I loved him back.

'He was a mentor, a teacher, a critic and a friend who beat me and everyone else around him in carrom game after game and relished his victories.'

'Hero banne ke chakar mein actor mat khona'

Shah Rukh says he wishes they had more time together.

'Nana, your intensity, laughter, madness and love will always stay with us. I just wish we had time to have more conversations, another argument, another cup of tea and a game of carrom.

'You have left a void not only in the world of cinema but in the hearts of all Indians and the world.

'All I can say is, I will miss you dearly and carry your words in my heart till the end of time... 'Hero banne ke chakar mein actor mat khona.''

Paying his final tribute, Shah Rukh writes, 'May your soul rest in peace Nana and Allah bless you. The Heavens will be blessed to have you... a masterful actor and an unbeatable carrom champion. Love you and miss you dearly!! Too soon my Hero Actor! RIP.'

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff