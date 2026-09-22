Shah Rukh Khan Visits Lalbaugcha Raja With Gauri, Suhana

Shah Rukh Khan sought Lord Ganesha's blessings as he visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai with wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana.

Key Points Shah Rukh Khan visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Parel on Monday to seek His blessings.

Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan accompanied him, along with his manager Pooja Dadlani.

Shah Rukh also visited the T-Series Ganpati and met with Managing Director Bhushan Kumar.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Shah Rukh Khan took some time off his King life to pay his respects to the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Parel, central Mumbai. Security was beefed up, as the superstar made his way through the heavy crowds.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana accompanied him.

Just last week, Shah Rukh had shared how the Ganpati festival is celebrated at his home.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani also accompanied them. At one point, Khan is seen wiping his sweat on her pink dupatta.

Watch: Shah Rukh At Lalbaugcha Raja With Gauri, Suhana

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Shah Rukh also visited the Ganpati at the T-Series office in Andheri, northwest Mumbai.

The actor has often worked with the music moguls, with their most recent collaboration being the forthcoming King.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Shah Rukh receives prasad along with T-Series Managing Director Bhushan Kumar.

Watch: Shah Rukh Seeks Bappa's Blessings At T- Series Office

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff, Satish Bodas/Rediff