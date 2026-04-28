Why SRK Returned Rs 94 Lakh To This Producer

Producer K C Bokadia calls it a "rare act of generosity" in the film industry.

IMAGE: Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan in Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam.

Key Points Shah Rukh Khan returned Rs 94 lakh to Producer K C Bokadia during the making of Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.

Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam had faced significant production delays leading to financial difficulties for the producer.

K C Bokadia recounted Shah Rukh Khan's concern that paying him would mean Bokadia would have to sell certain properties.

Bokadia described Shah Rukh Khan's gesture as a rare act of generosity in the film industry.

In an industry often driven by high fees and commercial pressures, a lesser-known incident involving Shah Rukh Khan has resurfaced, highlighting the actor’s generosity and professional goodwill.

The episode dates back to the making of 2002's Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, featuring Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai alongside Khan.

The film, directed by K S Adhiyaman, faced prolonged production delays of nearly six years, reportedly straining the Producer K C Bokadia's finances.

Shah Rukh Khan's gesture of goodwill

In a podcast with Entertainment Live, Producer K C Bokadia recounted how Shah Rukh Khan returned a cheque of Rs 94 lakh, which was issued to him as part of his remuneration for the film.

The superstar was concerned about Bokadia’s financial situation due to the delay in the making of the film and returned the cheque to Bokadia's son, Promod.

“He told my son that to pay him Rs 94 lakh, I might have to sell some of my properties, whereas he could earn that amount in minutes by attending a wedding,” Bokadia said.

The producer added, "I attempted to pay Shah Rukh Khan Rs 94 lakh for acting in Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam on multiple occasions but he never encashed the cheque."

Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam's success

Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, a remake of the Tamil film Thotta Chinungi, eventually released in 2002 and went on to gain popularity for its star cast and music.

Bokadia, who has produced several films over decades -- including launching Salman Khan in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi and blockbuster movies in '80s and '90s like Aaj Ka Arjun, Phool Baney Angaarey and Police Aur Mujrim -- described Khan’s act as a rare gesture in the film industry.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff