Shah Rukh Applauds Alia Bhatt's Alpha Teaser

Yash Raj Films has dropped the teaser for Alpha, a thrilling first look at Alia Bhatt's origin story as a spy in the YRF Spy Universe.

Key Points The teaser for Alpha introduces Alia Bhatt's spy character Sita and her origin story.

The teaser showcases Alia in an action-packed avatar, undergoing intense training and engaging in hand-to-hand combat.

Shah Rukh Khan praised Alia's expanding skill set, transitioning from romantic roles to physically demanding action, and commended Bobby Deol's performance.

Yash Raj Films unveiled the teaser of their action thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, which gives us a first look at the origin story of her spy character Sita.

The action-packed teaser introduces viewers to Sita's journey before she became a skilled operative.

It opens on her 18th birthday, where she is seen sharing what appears to be a quiet moment with her father, played by Bobby Deol, at a restaurant. The celebration doesn't last long, as he assigns her a high-risk mission.

Soon after, audiences are introduced to Alpha, a top-secret programme designed to train India's next generation of elite soldiers. The initiative puts recruits through intense physical and mental challenges, preparing them for dangerous spy missions.

The teaser then shifts gears into high-octane action.

From hand-to-hand combat sequences to high-risk operations, Alia's Sita is seen taking on multiple opponents and navigating dangerous situations with confidence.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha also features Sharvari in a pivotal part.

The film marks the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, War 2.

Shah Rukh Khan Praises Alpha Team

Soon after the Alpha teaser was unveiled, Shah Rukh Khan gave a special shoutout to his Dear Zindagi co-star Alia Bhatt and the team behind the film.

'Well done Alia, in years from breaking hearts and now to breaking bones your skill set keeps expanding,' the Pathaan star wrote.

'Lord Bobby....you are so good when you are bad!!! Big hug. And all the best to Shiv and his team,' SRK added.

Release Date Announced

Alpha has witnessed multiple release date changes. Initially planned for a 2025 release, the film was later shifted to April 2026. The film will now release on July 3.

Watch the teaser here:

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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