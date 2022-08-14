News
Shah Rukh, Gauri, Sons Hoist Tricolour

Shah Rukh, Gauri, Sons Hoist Tricolour

Source: ANI
August 14, 2022 20:22 IST
IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan amily hoist the Tricolour at Mannat, their residence in Bandra, north west Mumbai on Independence Day eve. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram
 

Ahead of Independence Day, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family hoisted the National Flag at their residence Mannat to join the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

On Sunday evening, SRK's wife Gauri Khan took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their pre-Independence Day celebrations.

Shah Rukh and Gauri are seen standing with their sons Aryan and AbRam in front of the Indian Flag.

To mark Independence Day eve, they all chose to twin in white outfits.

SRK, Aryan and Abram sported white T-shirts. The young boys paired the T-shirts with blue jeans and white shoes, while SRK opted for navy blue cargo pants.

On the other hand, Gauri looked super stylish in an off-white blazer with blue jeans and white shoes.

'Happy Independence Day', Gauri captioned the post.

King Khan's pre-Independence Day celebrations have left fans extremely happy.

'Love you all', a social media user commented.

'awwww MashaAllah MashaAllah Happy Independence Day,' another one wrote.

The idea behind the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the Tricolour.

Earlier, Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on select occasions.

This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the landmark Supreme Court judgment of January 23, 2004, that declared that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a Fundamental Right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India.

Lauding the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Naveen Jindal has urged every Indian to make 'Har Din Tiranga' their motto.

