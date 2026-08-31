Home  » Movies » Shagun Sharma's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Journey Ends

Shagun Sharma's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Journey Ends

Source: ANI August 31, 2026 14:30 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Shagun Sharma's challenging journey on the popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 concluded after she was eliminated in a task against fellow contestants Harsh Gujral and Jasmin Bhasin.

Shagun Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shagun Sharma/Instagram

Key Points

  • Known for her role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Shagun's bubbly personality entertained viewers, but she struggled with the show's stunts, often aborting them.
  • She had previously faced elimination in the first week but was given a second chance by the makers.
 

Actor Shagun Sharma's journey on the popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has come to an end. She faced defeat at the hands of her co-contestants Harsh Gujral and Jasmin Bhasin in an elimination task.

Shagun's Performance on KKK 15

Shagun Sharma with Rohit Shetty

IMAGE: Shagun Sharma with Rohit Shetty. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shagun Sharma/Instagram

Shagun, best known for her acting stint in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, was quite entertaining on KKK 15. But she struggled when it came to performing the tasks and didn't have a particularly strong run in the stunts, having aborted quite a few of them during her journey.

In a recent Instagram post, Shagun expressed gratitude, writing, 'One with the Master of Stunts. This was such an Amazing, Scary, 1000% Real and deadly experience. Now when I look back I do see a few things I could have done differently... Just like my poses and Hair over here. Anyway I am glad I Finally got the pic @itsrohitshetty it was a pleasure sir and you truly are an Amazing human, Thankyou so much #kkk KHATRON K KHILADI WHAT A SHOW.'

Reunion with Co-Contestants

Watch Shagun Sharma's stunt on KKK 15

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shagun Sharma (@shagun__sharma)

 

Shagun recently reunited with KKK 15 contestants Orry, Farrhana Bhatt and Ruhanika. The group had a fun time making reels, with the trio playfully teasing Shagun about her stint on the show and her tendency to abort several stunts.

Shagun was initially eliminated in the very first week of KKK 15. But since it was the opening week, the makers did not go ahead with the elimination and gave her another chance to continue her journey.

A stunt Shagun Sharma thought was 'fun'!

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shagun Sharma (@shagun__sharma)

 

KKK 15 streams on JioHotstar.

This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: ANI

More News Coverage

Shagun SharmaKhatron Ke KhiladiJasmin BhasinHarsh GujralKyunki Saas Bhi

More From Rediff

Hi Review: Charming But Predictable

Hi Review: Charming But Predictable
Babita Singh Reporting Review: Different Cop Movie

Babita Singh Reporting Review: Different Cop Movie

WATCH: Fan Reviews Of Yash's Toxic

WATCH: Fan Reviews Of Yash's Toxic

Related Stories

Isn't Shagun Sharma Too Cute For Words?

Isn't Shagun Sharma Too Cute For Words?

Quick Links

Rohit ShettyInstagramKKK 15

Web Stories

Boltt Ace 5G Available In India

Boltt Ace 5G Available In India
9 Of India's Most Traffic Congested Cities

9 Of India's Most Traffic Congested Cities
Raksha Bandhan Around India

Raksha Bandhan Around India