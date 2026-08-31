Shagun Sharma's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Journey Ends

Shagun Sharma's challenging journey on the popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 concluded after she was eliminated in a task against fellow contestants Harsh Gujral and Jasmin Bhasin.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shagun Sharma/Instagram

Key Points Known for her role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Shagun's bubbly personality entertained viewers, but she struggled with the show's stunts, often aborting them.

She had previously faced elimination in the first week but was given a second chance by the makers.

Actor Shagun Sharma's journey on the popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has come to an end. She faced defeat at the hands of her co-contestants Harsh Gujral and Jasmin Bhasin in an elimination task.

Shagun's Performance on KKK 15

IMAGE: Shagun Sharma with Rohit Shetty. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shagun Sharma/Instagram

Shagun, best known for her acting stint in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, was quite entertaining on KKK 15. But she struggled when it came to performing the tasks and didn't have a particularly strong run in the stunts, having aborted quite a few of them during her journey.

In a recent Instagram post, Shagun expressed gratitude, writing, 'One with the Master of Stunts. This was such an Amazing, Scary, 1000% Real and deadly experience. Now when I look back I do see a few things I could have done differently... Just like my poses and Hair over here. Anyway I am glad I Finally got the pic @itsrohitshetty it was a pleasure sir and you truly are an Amazing human, Thankyou so much #kkk KHATRON K KHILADI WHAT A SHOW.'

Reunion with Co-Contestants

Watch Shagun Sharma's stunt on KKK 15

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shagun Sharma (@shagun__sharma)

Shagun recently reunited with KKK 15 contestants Orry, Farrhana Bhatt and Ruhanika. The group had a fun time making reels, with the trio playfully teasing Shagun about her stint on the show and her tendency to abort several stunts.

Shagun was initially eliminated in the very first week of KKK 15. But since it was the opening week, the makers did not go ahead with the elimination and gave her another chance to continue her journey.

A stunt Shagun Sharma thought was 'fun'!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shagun Sharma (@shagun__sharma)

KKK 15 streams on JioHotstar.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff