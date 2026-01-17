Shabana, Kabir Bedi In Real Life Drama

Kabir Bedi and Shabana Azmi come together in USA v Raj a drama based on Dr Raj Bothra, who was wrongly accused and faced 54 federal charges in the United States before being cleared.

IMAGE: Shabana Azmi with Ravi K Chandran. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

Shabana Azmi never stops.

Moving from one career-defining role to another, she just finished shooting a project being directed by the incomparable cinematographer Ravi Chandran.

USA V Raj Set For Summer 2026 Release

Kabir Bedi, who turns 80 this week, and Shabana Azmi come together in USA v Raj a biographical legal drama based on the true story of Dr Raj Bothra, who was wrongly accused and faced 54 federal charges before being cleared.

Revealing details for the first time, Ravi Chandran says, "Bedi plays Dr Raj Bothra, while Shabana Azmi portrays his wife, Pammi Bothra, the family's pillar of strength, with the film directed by me and set for a Summer 2026 release.

"It's based on the book USA V Raj by Dr Raj Bothra. It's an English language film."

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff