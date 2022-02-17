Wife Chitrani Inconsolable At Bappi Lahiri's Funeral

Hours before Bappi Lahiri's funeral at Mumbai's Pawan Hans crematorium, film folk arrived at his home to pay their last respects.

The tributes, of course, have been pouring in since his passing on the night of February 15.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Chitrani Lahiri is inconsolable as her husband's mortal remains leaves Lahiri House for the last time.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Bappida's son Bappa, daughter Rema Bansal, son-in-law Gobind Bansal and other family members perform the last rites.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Singer Shaan had posted a loving tribute for Bappida: 'Aa bhi jaa, Aa bhi jaa Ek baar .. Yaad aa raha hai Tera Pyar!!! My Sweetest, Dearest, Cutest and Most Loving BappiDa!!! Will miss you so much.'

Photograph: ANI Photo

Bappida's son-in-law Gobind Bansal and grandson Swastik condole with those who came to mourn the King Of Disco.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture to pay tribute to Bappi Lahiri at Puri beach.