Severance Bags 27 Nominations!

The Television Academy announced the nominations for the 77th Emmy Awards, which will be held on September 14.

Ben Stiller's Severance bagged the highest number of nominations at 27, followed by the series The Penguin and The Studio.

Netflix's breakout mini series Adolescence scored 13 nods, matching the score with popular series like Jeremy Allen's The Bear and Noah Wyle's The Pitt.

The White Lotus scored 23 nominations, making it one of the leading contenders for the highest number of Emmys in 2025.

Matlock star Kathy Bates, 77, is the oldest woman nominated in the lead drama actress category. She was nominated for her role as Madeline 'Matty' Matlock on the CBS revival of the legal drama Matlock.

'Quite frankly, I was thinking about going into semi-retirement, and just waiting to see what came along that I might like to do,' Bates had confessed to The Hollywood Reporter, during the series premiere last year. 'So this came as a total surprise to me, and continues to be because of the latest numbers that we've gotten.'

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the show.

A look at the nominations in the key categories:

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

IMAGE: Adam Scott, left, in Severance.

Sterling K Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt



Lead Actress in a Drama Series

IMAGE: Kathy Bates in Matlock.

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat



Drama Series

IMAGE: Pedro Pascal in The Last Of Us.

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

IMAGE: Adam Brody and Kristen Bell are both nominated for Nobody Wants This.

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear



Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

IMAGE: Ayo Edebiri in The Bear.

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks



Comedy Series

IMAGE: Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building.

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

IMAGE: Cate Blanchett in Disclaimer.

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

IMAGE: Stephen Graham in Adolescence.

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Limited or Anthology Series

IMAGE: Colin Farrell in The Penguin.

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Outstanding Talk Series

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show.



The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert



Reality Competition Programme

IMAGE: Alan Cumming, centre, with the cast of The Traitors.

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

IMAGE: Sam Rockwell in The White Lotus.

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

IMAGE: Patricia Arquette in Severance.

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus



Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

IMAGE: Ike Barinholtz in The Studio.

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

IMAGE: Liza Colon-Zayas in The Bear.

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

IMAGE: Javier Bardem in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

IMAGE: Erin Doherty in Adolescence.

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence





Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/ Rediff