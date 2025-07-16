Severance Bags 27 Nominations!

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: ANI
July 16, 2025 11:19 IST

The Television Academy announced the nominations for the 77th Emmy Awards, which will be held on September 14.

Ben Stiller's Severance bagged the highest number of nominations at 27, followed by the series The Penguin and The Studio.

Netflix's breakout mini series Adolescence scored 13 nods, matching the score with popular series like Jeremy Allen's The Bear and Noah Wyle's The Pitt.

The White Lotus scored 23 nominations, making it one of the leading contenders for the highest number of Emmys in 2025.

Matlock star Kathy Bates, 77, is the oldest woman nominated in the lead drama actress category. She was nominated for her role as Madeline 'Matty' Matlock on the CBS revival of the legal drama Matlock.

'Quite frankly, I was thinking about going into semi-retirement, and just waiting to see what came along that I might like to do,' Bates had confessed to The Hollywood Reporter, during the series premiere last year. 'So this came as a total surprise to me, and continues to be because of the latest numbers that we've gotten.'

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the show.

 

A look at the nominations in the key categories:

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

IMAGE: Adam Scott, left, in Severance.

Sterling K Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

IMAGE: Kathy Bates in Matlock.

Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Drama Series

IMAGE: Pedro Pascal in The Last Of Us.

Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

IMAGE: Adam Brody and Kristen Bell are both nominated for Nobody Wants This.

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

IMAGE: Ayo Edebiri in The Bear.

Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks

Comedy Series

IMAGE: Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building.

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

IMAGE: Cate Blanchett in Disclaimer.

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

IMAGE: Stephen Graham in Adolescence.

Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Limited or Anthology Series

IMAGE: Colin Farrell in The Penguin.

Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin

Outstanding Talk Series

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show.


The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Reality Competition Programme

IMAGE: Alan Cumming, centre, with the cast of The Traitors.

The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

IMAGE: Sam Rockwell in The White Lotus.

Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
John Turturro, Severance

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

IMAGE: Patricia Arquette in Severance.

Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

IMAGE: Ike Barinholtz in The Studio.

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

IMAGE: Liza Colon-Zayas in The Bear.

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

IMAGE: Javier Bardem in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

IMAGE: Erin Doherty in Adolescence.

Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/ Rediff

Source: ANI
