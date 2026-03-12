HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sehwag, Malaika, Yuvraj, Rhea At Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's Shaadi

Sehwag, Malaika, Yuvraj, Rhea At Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's Shaadi

March 12, 2026

Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra got married at Gaurav's Mumbai home, followed by a sundowner.

  • Yuvraj Singh was there as was Virender Sehwag. Ajit Agarkar and Zaheer Khan were there too.
  • Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were there too. As were Masaba Gupta and Rhea Chakraborty.
  • The Arora sisters were there too: Malaika and Amrita.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur met with the paps and distributed sweets to them.

 

Watch the bride and groom distribute sweets

 

Malaika Arora walks in.

 

Watch Malaika pose for the paps

 

Rhea Chakraborty radiates elegance in a floral sari.

 

Like Rhea Chakraborty's sari?

 

 

Soha Ali Khan arrives with Anya Singh.

 

Soha shows off her timeless charm in a sari

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Dhanwanthary/Instagram

Shreya Dhanwanthary -- who starred with Kritika in The Great Shamsuddin Family -- goes full on traditional.

 

 

Pooja Gor.

 

Shahana Goswami.

 

Ajit Agarkar with wife Fatima Ghadially.

 

Sagrika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan.

 

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

 

Yuvraj Singh with wife Hazel Keech, and their children Orion and Aura.

 

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra.

 

Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak.

 

Farhan Akhtar.

 

Virendra Sehwag, the only Indian cricketer to score two triple Test tons.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Bride and groom with the girl gang all dressed in a beige and gold combination sari.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian and Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES

