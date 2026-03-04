Scared Games Actor Rajshri Deshpande Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

'Here’s to healing, hope and all the brighter days ahead.'

Key Points Rajshri Deshpande has been diagnosed with Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS), a grade 1 Breast cancer.

The actor is recovering well.

Rajshri has starred in films and series like Sacred Games, Trial By Fire, Black Warrant, The Fame Game and Manto.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajshri Deshpande/Instagram

Sacred Games actor Rajshri Deshpande recently announced that she has been diagnosed with Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS), a grade 1 Breast cancer.

She posted a picture from the hospital along with an update about her health.

'It was everyone’s love and warmth that carried me through'

'As you’re reading this it means I’ve finally found the courage to tell my parents that I have been diagnosed by Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS) a grade 1 Breast cancer. Now it’s time you all know,' Rajshri posted.

'We fortunately caught this early in a routine checkup which gave us a fighting chance. Tons of tests and surgery felt like a rollercoaster ride , but trust me it was everyone’s love and warmth that carried me through. And seeing my Aai and papa’s faces after surgery melted my fears into unbreakable strength. With everyone’s support I feel am ready to take on the world.

Now, I’m recovering beautifully and soon heading home from the hospital. A huge thank you to Dr Mandar Nadkarni @nadkarnim ( @kokilabenhospital ) his expertise and care made this journey far gentler.

Your love truly is my greatest medicine. Here’s to healing, hope and all the brighter days ahead.'

Who is Rajshri Deshpande?

IMAGE: Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande in Trial By Fire

Rajshri Deshpande has given powerful performances in films and series like Sacred Games, Trial By Fire, Black Warrant, The Fame Game and Manto.

The actor, who hails from Aurangabad, has been a 'performer since childhood', and moved to Mumbai after marriage and to pursue theatre.

We don't see her onscreen often enough, and she informs us why: 'There are very few women characters that we normally write. If you see in the past five years, there are just a handful of projects where the women are leading or having a really meaty part. But if you look at the male characters, there are tons of male characters. Someone was just telling me about Rajkummar (Rao), Gulshan (Devaiah), Vijay (Varma)... we started together but look at the kind of choices my male counterparts have got! And look at the characters we have received.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff