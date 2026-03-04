HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Scared Games Actor Rajshri Deshpande Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Scared Games Actor Rajshri Deshpande Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

By REDIFF MOVIES
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 04, 2026 11:25 IST

x

'Here’s to healing, hope and all the brighter days ahead.'

Key Points

  • Rajshri Deshpande has been diagnosed with Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS), a grade 1 Breast cancer.
  • The actor is recovering well.
  • Rajshri has starred in films and series like Sacred Games, Trial By Fire, Black Warrant, The Fame Game and Manto.

Rajshri Deshpande

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajshri Deshpande/Instagram

Sacred Games actor Rajshri Deshpande recently announced that she has been diagnosed with Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS), a grade 1 Breast cancer.

She posted a picture from the hospital along with an update about her health.

'It was everyone’s love and warmth that carried me through'

'As you’re reading this it means I’ve finally found the courage to tell my parents that I have been diagnosed by Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS) a grade 1 Breast cancer. Now it’s time you all know,' Rajshri posted.

'We fortunately caught this early in a routine checkup which gave us a fighting chance. Tons of tests and surgery felt like a rollercoaster ride , but trust me it was everyone’s love and warmth that carried me through. And seeing my Aai and papa’s faces after surgery melted my fears into unbreakable strength. With everyone’s support I feel am ready to take on the world.

Now, I’m recovering beautifully and soon heading home from the hospital. A huge thank you to Dr Mandar Nadkarni @nadkarnim ( @kokilabenhospital ) his expertise and care made this journey far gentler.

Your love truly is my greatest medicine. Here’s to healing, hope and all the brighter days ahead.'

 

Who is Rajshri Deshpande?

Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande in Trial By Fire

IMAGE: Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande in Trial By Fire

Rajshri Deshpande has given powerful performances in films and series like Sacred Games, Trial By Fire, Black Warrant, The Fame Game and Manto.

The actor, who hails from Aurangabad, has been a 'performer since childhood', and moved to Mumbai after marriage and to pursue theatre.

We don't see her onscreen often enough, and she informs us why: 'There are very few women characters that we normally write. If you see in the past five years, there are just a handful of projects where the women are leading or having a really meaty part. But if you look at the male characters, there are tons of male characters. Someone was just telling me about Rajkummar (Rao), Gulshan (Devaiah), Vijay (Varma)... we started together but look at the kind of choices my male counterparts have got! And look at the characters we have received.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'There are so many songs where they just wear a bra!'
'There are so many songs where they just wear a bra!'
'People Do Ridiculous Stuff When They Are Heartbroken'
'People Do Ridiculous Stuff When They Are Heartbroken'
10 warning signs of breast cancer
10 warning signs of breast cancer
Can Breast Cancer Reoccur After Mastectomy?
Can Breast Cancer Reoccur After Mastectomy?
Breast cancer: What you must know!
Breast cancer: What you must know!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

webstory image 2

8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently

webstory image 3

Holi Songs You Haven't Heard

VIDEOS

Dhanashree's Show-Stopping Look!0:33

Dhanashree's Show-Stopping Look!

Major Swathi Shantha Kumar Honoured with UN Secretary-General's Award0:05

Major Swathi Shantha Kumar Honoured with UN...

VIDEO: Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok's Mehendi Ceremony0:13

VIDEO: Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok's Mehendi...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO