Satyaprem Ki Katha Trailer: Emotional Rollercoaster

If there's one genre that is Kartik Aaryan's comfort zone, it's rom-com and his coming film Satyaprem Ki Katha re-instills that.

Co-starring the gorgeous Kiara Advani, the movie is directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The trailer introduces us to Satyaprem (Kartik), a Gujarati virgin, who falls in love with Katha (Kiara) and pursues her relentlessly until they finally tie the knot.

But their love story hits a rough patch and with that, the rom-com turns dramatic with ample display of emotion and heavy-duty, heartbreaking dialogues.

The trailer doesn't give away the mystery, and that makes the story intriguing.

Also, the trailer belongs to Kartik as he has the most screen time and does not disappoint.

His screen family adds flavour and humour.

Kiara looks beautiful in every frame.

In her Gujarati avatar, Kiara reminds you of Deepika Padukone from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

The peppy background music works well with the story and the Gujju Patakha song may become a rage, courtesy its foot-tapping music.

The Satyaprem Ki Katha trailer keeps you glued to the screen and has some good cinematography, sizzling chemistry between the lead actors, vibrant music, a promising story and a lot of emotion, enhanced with some Gujju tadka!

Satyaprem Ki Katha releases in theatres on June 29.