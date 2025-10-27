Satish Shah's Emotional Last Journey

'He was a joyful man. He was always content with his life and never ran after money.'

Satish Shah earned much love for his performances in the movies and on television.

After the actor's unfortunate demise on Saturday, October 25, his colleagues paid heartfelt tributes during his final journey on Sunday.

Rupali Ganguli -- who played Satish Shah's daughter-in-law on 70 episodes of the television comedy Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai wept inconsolably.

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actors Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, Jamnadas Majethia, Deven Bhojani sang the sitcom's title track as the funeral pyre was consumed by flames.

'We love you Satish Bhai. We will miss you forever,' Director Jamnadas Majethia said on behalf of the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast, calling themselves the actor's forever 'extended family'.

'Satishji was a very good artist. He was a good person and a wizard who possessed knowledge about everything,' Majethia recalled.

'Satishji was a person who should be celebrated. We (Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast) have always been like a family to him and will remain so in the future,' Majethia added.

'Rest in peace Dearest Satish. You were a joy to know and work with. Will miss u sending me memes and jokes every day,' Farah Khan, who worked with Satish Shah in her first film as director Main Hoona Na, said.

'I was returning home after the cremation of Piyush Pandey when I received a call about his collapse. I rushed to the hospital, but he was no more. I shared a deep attachment with him,' filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who posted the news about the actor's passing, told the media at the funeral.

Naseeruddin Shah, who acted with Satish Shah in the classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, with Ratna Pathak Shah, who played Satish Shah's wife in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, and their son Vivaan Shah.

Pankaj Kapur, who also acted with Satish Shah in the classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Supriya Pathak and their daughter Sanah Kapur.

Satish Shah first earned national attention by his dazzling comedy on Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, which Swaroop Sampat starred in.

Aloka Bedi and Ranjeet.

Anang Desai described Satish Shah's death as a 'huge loss to the industry'.

Tiku Talsania was visibly emotional and recalled speaking to Satish Shah just 'ten days' ago.

'I have so many memories with him,' Avtar Gill remembered. 'We had known each other from our college days, even before we started doing films. It has been more than 50 years. We used to participate in drama in inter-college competitions. He was in Xavier's, and I was in Khalsa College. We became friends at that time. We recently met over a meal.'

'We studied together so I know him for quite long. We used to speak twice in a week,' Suresh Oberoi said.

'I spoke to him four or five days back..he texted me..he used to share jokes. Itna hasata tha..never knew ki woh andar se itna pareshan hai..itna hi bolta tha dialysis mein badi takleef hoti hai..usko apni biwi ka bahut gam tha..usko gam ne maara hai.'

Tej Sapru called Satish Shah's death heartbreaking after recalling the recent deaths of actors Pankaj Dheer and Asrani. 'Satish and I have been together since college. We have worked in 4-5 films together. He was an amazing human and an outstanding actor.'

Kavin Daave, who shared the screen with Satish Shah in the television show Filmi Chakkar, called Satish Shah his 'first guru'.

'I have many memories with Satish uncle. He has taught us the nitty-gritty of acting.'

'We became a family. We are here for his memories and for the entire team (Filmi Chakkar),' Omkar Kapoor said. 'He was a very jolly man. He cared for us like a father. May his soul rest in peace.'

'Satish Shah and I are FTII graduates..we are from the same batch..behatreen kalakaar..behatreen insaan aur har waqt har cheez ko humour mein kaise badal deta tha pata hi nahi chalta tha... he left very early... as an actor he had lot of potential and he could have done a lot,' Sudhir Pandey told reporters.

Madhur Bhandarkar.

Dalip Tahil.

Neil Nitin Mukesh.

David Dhawan and Rumi Jafry.

Poonam Dhillon.

Sudesh Bhosle.

Prahlad Kakkar.

Sulabha Arya.

Ali Asgar.

Sharat Saxena.

Dilip Joshi.

Vijay Kashyap.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff