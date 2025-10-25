Sara's Spiritual Trip

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan has a special connection with the Kedarnath shrine ever since she shot her debut film Kedarnath at the sacred destination in Uttarakhand. She visits regularly, and posts pictures too.

'Jai Shree Kedar. The only place in the world that feels totally familiar and still leaves me awestruck and in wonder every single time,' she posts.

'Only gratitude. Thank you for giving me everything that i have and making me everything that I am,' she adds.

Making pretty pictures.

Sara with a friend.

Dhaba lunch.

Against the beautiful mountains.

Another gorgeous view.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff