Sara's Spiritual Trip

Sara's Spiritual Trip

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 25, 2025 10:54 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan has a special connection with the Kedarnath shrine ever since she shot her debut film Kedarnath at the sacred destination in Uttarakhand. She visits regularly, and posts pictures too.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

'Jai Shree Kedar. The only place in the world that feels totally familiar and still leaves me awestruck and in wonder every single time,' she posts.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

'Only gratitude. Thank you for giving me everything that i have and making me everything that I am,' she adds.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Making pretty pictures.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara with a friend.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Dhaba lunch.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Against the beautiful mountains.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Another gorgeous view.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
