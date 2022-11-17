News
Sara Shows Us A Part Of Herself

Sara Shows Us A Part Of Herself

By Rediff Movies
November 17, 2022 13:47 IST
Anupam bumps into Anushka-Virat...Sonakshi has a message... Neha tells us what she loves to do...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Looking at India from Sara Ali Khan's perspective!

Sara, who is reportedly shooting for Laxman Utekar's yet untitled film along with Vicky Kaushal, writes, 'Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha has a question: 'Nature has so much to say! Are we listening?!?'

Elder brother Luv Sinha comments with a hat tip to his twin, 'Is this from your new movie ma'am? Directed by @kusshssinha sir?'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

'I love staring at you...' says Neha Sharma. Who's You, Neha? Kaun? Kaun?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

Radhika Apte, in shades of blue.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer Singh takes us to the sets of his Christmas release, Cirkus, where he's chilling with Director Rohit Shetty and Varun Sharma.

'Shooting khatam, Promotion ki planning shuru! Mass-ter filmmaker ke Mass-ter plans!!! Buahahahaha!' exclaims (is there any other way for him?) Ranveer

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

'Well the lighting was good,' reasons Pooja Gor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria, who turns 27 on November 19, gets ready for 'birthday week'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Mohandas/Instagram

Mamta Mohandas wishes mum Ganga on her 60th birthday: 'Dear mother, you are 60, but going on 16 .. especially with those dimples you flash around.

'May you always smile the way you do, may those dimples get deeper.. remain passionate, honest, vibrant, humble and righteous the way you always have been... be in grace and amazing health as always because you do manage to carry out the jobs of 5 women put together combined. You are nothing but an inspiration and a force to reckon with in our lives... such a blessing to have found my best friend for life in you over the years... Happy happiest birthday mother!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

Anupam Kher meets Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at Mumbai airport and writes, 'I was very happy to meet @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma at the airport lounge! Their warmth was beautifully infectious! Jai Ho to them!'

Rediff Movies
