Sara, Kareena, Samantha's Exotic Vacations

If it's raining, it's a great time for a holiday. If it isn't, even better. No wonder, many starry folk just hop on a plane and jet off for quick getaways around this season.

So where do our favourite stars like to escape? Namrata Thakker finds out.

Key Points Sara Ali Khan is enjoying a holiday in Croatia with friends.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is vacationing in Greece with her family.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is unwinding at a wellness resort in Hua Hin, Thailand, ahead of her first child's arrival.

Sara Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

'The ocean is everything I want to be. Beautiful, mysterious, wild and free,' Sara Ali Khan tell us as she holidays in Croatia with friends.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a strong case for the bandanawhile on a family holiday in Greece.

Diljit Dosanjh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh explores Europe in style, under the shade of his pink hat.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Denise Jonas

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks gorgeous in white, spending family time in London with mum-in-law Denise Jonas.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha, who is expecting her first child with hubby Raj Nidimoru, unwinds at a wellness resort in Hua Hin, Thailand.

Malaika Arora

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora's Grecian getaway with son Arhaan Khan was all about postcard-perfect moments and a stunning holiday wardrobe.

Masaba Gupta

Photograph: Kind courtesy Masaba Gupta/Instagram

Masaba Gupta slays in casual chic while chilling in Milan for a hot minute.

Avneet Kaur

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur attends her first FIFA World Cup match at a New York stadium.

Krystal D'Souza

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystal D'Souza/Instagram

Krystal D'Souza attends a techno music festival in Amsterdam and can't stop raving about it.

She writes, 'Waited a whole year for this, and it still managed to exceed the hype. Did it with my core crew, lost ourselves in the music, found a million memories. Safe to say... we're ruined for every other festival now.'

Divya Khossla

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khossla/Instagram

Divya Khossla soaks in some vitamin D while showing off her gym-toned body.



Sahiba Bali

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahiba Bali/Instagram

Sahiba Bali looks cute as a button on her exotic European vacation in Montenegro.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff