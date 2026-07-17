Sara, Kareena, Samantha's Exotic Vacations

If it's raining, it's a great time for a holiday. If it isn't, even better. No wonder, many starry folk just hop on a plane and jet off for quick getaways around this season.
So where do our favourite stars like to escape? Namrata Thakker finds out.
Key Points
- Sara Ali Khan is enjoying a holiday in Croatia with friends.
- Kareena Kapoor Khan is vacationing in Greece with her family.
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu is unwinding at a wellness resort in Hua Hin, Thailand, ahead of her first child's arrival.
Sara Ali Khan
'The ocean is everything I want to be. Beautiful, mysterious, wild and free,' Sara Ali Khan tell us as she holidays in Croatia with friends.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a strong case for the bandanawhile on a family holiday in Greece.
Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh explores Europe in style, under the shade of his pink hat.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Denise Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks gorgeous in white, spending family time in London with mum-in-law Denise Jonas.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha, who is expecting her first child with hubby Raj Nidimoru, unwinds at a wellness resort in Hua Hin, Thailand.
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora's Grecian getaway with son Arhaan Khan was all about postcard-perfect moments and a stunning holiday wardrobe.
Masaba Gupta
Masaba Gupta slays in casual chic while chilling in Milan for a hot minute.
Avneet Kaur
Avneet Kaur attends her first FIFA World Cup match at a New York stadium.
Krystal D'Souza
Krystal D'Souza attends a techno music festival in Amsterdam and can't stop raving about it.
She writes, 'Waited a whole year for this, and it still managed to exceed the hype. Did it with my core crew, lost ourselves in the music, found a million memories. Safe to say... we're ruined for every other festival now.'
Divya Khossla
Divya Khossla soaks in some vitamin D while showing off her gym-toned body.
Sahiba Bali
Sahiba Bali looks cute as a button on her exotic European vacation in Montenegro.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff