Sara Goes To Hampi

All Photographs: Kind courtesy, Evolve Back, Hampi

Sara Ali Khan travelled to Hampi and stayed at Evolve Back's Kamalapura Palace.

Vikram Nanjappa, Deputy General Manager - Marketing at Evolve Back, shares pictures with the star and writes, 'It was a pleasure to host Ms Sara Ali Khan, a renowned Bollywood actress known for her vibrant personality, fitness journey, and love for traditional Indian culture, during her visit to Hampi.'

'Her preferences showcase a perfect blend of tradition, health, intellect, and joy, making her an inspiring figure both on and off the screen.'

'She is a passionate traveller who enjoys exploring culturally rich destinations and finds solace in nature, making Evolve Back Hampi the perfect choice for a holiday.'

Sara loved Chef Saurabh Bisht's cooking.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com