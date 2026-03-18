Sara Ali Khan Barred From Kedarnath Temple

Sara Ali Khan's access to the Kedarnath Temple is now contingent on proving her allegiance to Sanatan Dharma.

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan at the Kedarnath Temple last year. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Key Points The Badri-Kedar Temple Committee now requires non-followers of Sanatan Dharma to submit an affidavit proving their belief in Hinduism to visit temples.

Sara Ali Khan, a regular visitor to Kedarnath, may be affected by the new rule due to her mixed religious background.

Temple authorities stated that Sara would be allowed to offer prayers if she expresses devotion to Sanatan Dharma and submits an affidavit.

Sara Ali Khan who is a regular visitor to the Kedarnath shrine in the Himalayas will no longer be eligible for entrance into the holy shrine, unless she proves her allegiance to Sanatan Dharma.

IMAGE: Sara at the Kedarnath temple last year. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

While addressing the media in Dehradun on Tuesday, Badri-Kedar Temple Committee Chairman Hemant Dwivedi said that people who are not followers of Sanatan Dharma will be required to submit an affidavit to prove their belief in Hinduism if they want to visit temples managed by the committee.

'If Sara Ali Khan expresses her devotion towards Sanatan Dharma and submits an affidavit, we will allow her to offer prayers,' Dwivedi stated.

IMAGE: Sara at the Kedarnath temple last year. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara's mother Amrita Singh is a Punjabi Sikh. Her father is Saif Ali Khan.

While Sara refrained from comment a hurt and bewildered source close to her family wonders where our country is heading to.

"Some years ago, such restrictions were unimaginable. Sara's family is liberal in the truest sense. Her grandmother Sharmila Tagore was married happily and harmoniously to Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi for forty-three years. Sara's father Saif Ali Khan is married to a Punjabi Hindu Kareena Kapoor for many years now. Such awkward questions of allegiance never cropped up before."

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath.

Sara first visited the Kedarnath temple in 2017 when she shot for the film Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ever since, she is a regular visitor there. Not any more. Unless she can prove her Sanatan credentials.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff