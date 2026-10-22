Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana Watch Udta Teer

A screening of Udta Teer was held in Mumbai, and Bollywood folks queued up to watch it.

Key Points Udta Teer tells the story of a Pakistani spy, who arrives in India. But he loses his memory and believes that he is a patriotic Indian, so he joins the Indian counter-intelligence services and works against his handlers.

Debutant Director Aakash Kaushik has also written the script.

Film folk lined up to watch the Friday release, Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan.

Were they really wondering if this is truly a reverse Dhurandhar?

Udta Teer tells the story of a Pakistani spy, who arrives in India. But he loses his memory, and believes that he is a patriotic Indian, so he joins the Indian counter-intelligence services and works against his handlers.

Debutant Director Aakash Kaushik has also written the script of the film.

Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ibrahim Ali Khan cheers for his sister.

Ayushmann with wife Tahira Kashyap.

Ayushmann's brother Aparshakti Khurana with wife Akriti.

Mugdha Godse with her partner Rahul Dev.

Ashlesha Thakur.

Rahul Bose.

Suhail Nayyar.

Gulshan Grover.

Writer-Director Aakash Kaushik with wife Neha Tyagi Kaushik.

Producer Karan Johar.

Producer Guneet Monga with husband Sunny Kapoor.

Sara's aunt Saba Pataudi.

Sanya Malhotra.

Soundarya Sharma.

Shweta Tripathi with Chaitanya Sharma.

Vedhika Kumar.

Harleen Sethi.

Shreya Chaudhary.

Sharib Hashmi.

Adnan Sami.

Rohit Roy.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff