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Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana Watch Udta Teer

By REDIFF MOVIES October 22, 2026 14:55 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A screening of Udta Teer was held in Mumbai, and Bollywood folks queued up to watch it.

Key Points

  • Udta Teer tells the story of a Pakistani spy, who arrives in India. But he loses his memory and believes that he is a patriotic Indian, so he joins the Indian counter-intelligence services and works against his handlers.
  • Debutant Director Aakash Kaushik has also written the script.

Film folk lined up to watch the Friday release, Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan.

Were they really wondering if this is truly a reverse Dhurandhar?

Udta Teer tells the story of a Pakistani spy, who arrives in India. But he loses his memory, and believes that he is a patriotic Indian, so he joins the Indian counter-intelligence services and works against his handlers.

Debutant Director Aakash Kaushik has also written the script of the film. 

 

Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana

Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana.

 

Sara Ali Khan with Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan cheers for his sister.

 

Ayushmaan with his wife Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann with wife Tahira Kashyap.

 

Aparshakti Khurana with his wife Akriti Khurana

Ayushmann's brother Aparshakti Khurana with wife Akriti.

 

Mugdha Godse cheers for partner, Rahul Dev

Mugdha Godse with her partner Rahul Dev.

 

Ashlesha Thakur

Ashlesha Thakur.

 

Rahul Bose

Rahul Bose.

 

Suhail Nayyar

Suhail Nayyar.

 

Gulshan Grover

Gulshan Grover.

 

Aakash Kaushik with wife Neha Tyagi Kaushik

Writer-Director Aakash Kaushik with wife Neha Tyagi Kaushik.

 

Karan Johar

Producer Karan Johar.

 

Guneet Monga with her husband Sunny Kapoor

Producer Guneet Monga with husband Sunny Kapoor.

 

Saba Pataudi

Sara's aunt Saba Pataudi.

 

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra.

 

Soundarya Sharma

Soundarya Sharma.

 

Shweta Tripathi with Chaitanya Sharma

Shweta Tripathi with Chaitanya Sharma.

 

Vedhika Kumar

Vedhika Kumar.

 

Harleen Sethi

Harleen Sethi.

 

Shreya Chaudhary

Shreya Chaudhary.

 

Sharib Hashmi

Sharib Hashmi.

 

Adnan Sami

Adnan Sami.

 

Rohit Roy

Rohit Roy.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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Ayushmann Khurrana WatchUdta TeerSara Ali KhanBollywoodMumbai

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