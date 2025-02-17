Sanya Wins Hearts

Ananya's musical weekend... Akshay's cricketing master class... Mallika flaunts her abs...
We saw her as Mrs. Now, Sanya Malhotra reminds us who she really is, and gets a lot of hearts from her followers.
Parineeti Chopra steps out to attend a store launch event in a chic off-shoulder mini dress, teamed with black pumps and a pair of cool sunglasses.
That's how Ananya Panday likes spending her weekends.
Mouni Roy dishes out fashion goals in her desi avatar.
Urvashi Rautela looks pretty in red.
'My first time in heaven on earth Kashmir, don't feel like going back. Do you like my Kashmiri look?' asks Avneet Kaur.
Shalini Pandey takes a mirror selfie.
Sophie Choudry is 'takin a moment to reset, recharge & just breathe' on a Sunday.
Sushmita Sen calls her mom the 'cutest' for being her official photographer and stylist.
'Look at that focus!!!! The gloves may not be made of socks anymore, but this beautiful Rockstar of a mom, always knows what's best for her daughter! love you Maa.'
Akshay Kumar shares a light moment with Sachin Tendulkar during the star-studded finale of Indian Street Premiere League season 2.
The actor reveals, 'Catches win matches-Masterclass from the Master Blaster! Congratulations to Sachin, Mr Bachchan, and the entire Majhi Mumbai team on their victory. To my Srinagar Veers, immense pride in the fight we put up-our day will come!'
Mallika Sherawat feels her abs game is strong and we agree!
'The planets were aligned (but our stars weren't! We didn't quite manage to see anything... but full marks for enthusiasm @mukulchadda @anushayadava. Anyone had better luck than us?' asks Rasika Dugal.
Divyanka Tripathi is ecstatic about travelling again as she explores Sri-Lanka.
'Yesssss.....finally!! Airports and travel make me breathe better! 02 level is back to normal now,' she writes.
Jennifer Winget enjoys her high tea experience because that's what Sundays are for.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com