Sanya Wins Hearts

Ananya's musical weekend... Akshay's cricketing master class... Mallika flaunts her abs...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

We saw her as Mrs. Now, Sanya Malhotra reminds us who she really is, and gets a lot of hearts from her followers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra steps out to attend a store launch event in a chic off-shoulder mini dress, teamed with black pumps and a pair of cool sunglasses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

That's how Ananya Panday likes spending her weekends.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy dishes out fashion goals in her desi avatar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela looks pretty in red.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

'My first time in heaven on earth Kashmir, don't feel like going back. Do you like my Kashmiri look?' asks Avneet Kaur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

Shalini Pandey takes a mirror selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry is 'takin a moment to reset, recharge & just breathe' on a Sunday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

Sushmita Sen calls her mom the 'cutest' for being her official photographer and stylist.

'Look at that focus!!!! The gloves may not be made of socks anymore, but this beautiful Rockstar of a mom, always knows what's best for her daughter! love you Maa.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar shares a light moment with Sachin Tendulkar during the star-studded finale of Indian Street Premiere League season 2.

The actor reveals, 'Catches win matches-Masterclass from the Master Blaster! Congratulations to Sachin, Mr Bachchan, and the entire Majhi Mumbai team on their victory. To my Srinagar Veers, immense pride in the fight we put up-our day will come!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

Mallika Sherawat feels her abs game is strong and we agree!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

'The planets were aligned (but our stars weren't! We didn't quite manage to see anything... but full marks for enthusiasm @mukulchadda @anushayadava. Anyone had better luck than us?' asks Rasika Dugal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi is ecstatic about travelling again as she explores Sri-Lanka.

'Yesssss.....finally!! Airports and travel make me breathe better! 02 level is back to normal now,' she writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram

Jennifer Winget enjoys her high tea experience because that's what Sundays are for.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com