Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Republic Day Challenge

IMAGE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has taken time off from his wartime love story Love & War, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, to undertake a unique and unprecedented task: Prepare a montage-tableau of the best moments and landmarks of 113 years of Indian cinema, which will be shown at the Republic Day parade on January 26 in New Delhi.

While Bhansali is not allowed to speak about the honour, a source close to the filmmaker tells Subhash K Jha, "When the ministry for information and broadcasting approached Bhansali for this historic venture, his first response was to decline the honour. He is currently rushing against deadlines to complete Love & War and felt he needed no distraction.

Bhansali has worked on the tableau for 2 months

It was Bhansali's team which convinced him to take up the challenge.

"Bhansali's team told him he would be foolish to turn down this opportunity to encapsulate the pride of Indian cinema."

Losing almost all sleep for the last two months, Bhansali readied the tableau which is been described as an epoch-defining visitation of the choicest moments of our cinema.

