'If Ashaji Cooked For You, It Meant She Liked You'

'My conversations during the meal would be peppered with her priceless anecdotes on Lata Didi and the rest of the singing legends.'

'And she would sing her songs whenever I asked her to.'

'I came away from every meal at her place a richer man.'

IMAGE: Asha Bhosle. Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Bhosle/Instagram

Key Points 'Just before my birthday on February 24 I got a call from Ashaji saying she had a gift from me.'

'For me Ashaji's voice meant unadulterated joy, sheer vivacity and a means to feel a sense of freedom.'

'I think she was the best cook in the film industry.'

For filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the loss of Asha Bhosle is not just the passing of a legendary voice, but the silencing of deeply personal moments, intimate, warm, and irreplaceable.

What remains now are fragments of laughter, music, and meals shared, each echoing with a tenderness that time can no longer return.

"It is strange to recall this now. But just before my birthday on February 24 I got a call from Ashaji saying she had a gift from me.

"'When you had come for a meal you had loved the paan masala from Lucknow which I had served you after the meal. I ordered it from Lucknow especially for you.' Ashaji's thoughtful gesture now plays on my mind," says Sanjay emotionally, as he recalls golden moments from their time together.

"We couldn't get around to meeting after her call. Now I will never get my paan masala. Nor will I meet Ashaji for those memorable meals she cooked and served with her own hands."

A Childhood Connection to Asha Bhosle's Music

"She was part of my childhood before I discovered Lataji. Ashaji's Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and O Mere Sona Re were part of my school days. I would come home from school, fling my bag and dance to her songs.

"For me Ashaji's voice meant unadulterated joy, sheer vivacity and a means to feel a sense of freedom."

Unforgettable Culinary Experiences

In recent times the filmmaker got to know the singer personally. "I had the rare privilege of being invited to her home for those unforgettable meals. If Ashaji invited you home and cooked for you, it meant she liked you."

"Ashaji would select the fish and the chicken herself and cook them on her own, no helpers, just she and the food. And she cooked fast. I think she was the best cook in the film industry though Raakheeji is considered equally good."

Anecdotes And Sweet Memories

Every culinary encounter with Ashaji would be accompanied by memories of another day.

"My conversations during the meal would be peppered with her priceless anecdotes on Lata Didi and the rest of the singing legends. And she would sing her songs whenever I asked her to. I came away from every meal at her place a richer man."

Sanjay says Ashaji's poise was unmatchable. "She wore the most beautiful sarees and jewelry which complemented her personality to perfection. She was memorable because it couldn't be any other way with her."

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff