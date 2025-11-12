HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » 'Khuda Ko Dekh Raha Hoon'

'Khuda Ko Dekh Raha Hoon'

Source: ANI
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 12, 2025 12:26 IST

x

IMAGE: Zarine Khan and Sanjay Khan in their youth. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sussanne Khan/Instagram

'I met her when I was 18, she was 14. I looked into her eyes and I was like khuda ko dekh raha hoon (watching God),' Sanjay Khan said emotionally at the prayer service for his late wife Zarine Khan.

'I asked her, will you marry me? She looked at me with a smile and said if I feel the same about you the way I do now, then I will say yes after one year. So I said, even without her beauty, she is also an intelligent woman who would make a good wife," he added.

Family and film folk spoke about Zarine Khan, who passed into the ages on November 7 at the age of 81.

 

IMAGE: Zayed Khan at the prayer service. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sussanne Khan/Instagram

Zayed Khan, Zarine and Sanjay Khan's son, remembered his mother and said, 'My mother was my God. I will miss her deeply.'

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sussanne Khan/Instagram

Hrithik Roshan called himself 'privileged' to receive love from his former mother-in-law Zarine Khan.

'It has been my privilege to love and be loved by you,' Hrithik said.

IMAGE: Fardeen Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sussanne Khan/Instagram

Nephew Fardeen Khan said, 'Her memory, spirit and essence will live on through us.'

IMAGE: Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sussanne Khan/Instagram

Sussanne Khan, who broke down at the prayer meet, shared a video from the occasion and penned an emotional note on Instagram: 'Zarine Sanjay Khan to the world, but to me and my siblings, simply our mother. She was my world, or so I thought until I witnessed the overwhelming turnout of people from all walks of life who came forward to pay their last respects to a woman who made each one feel seen and heard -- irrespective of class, social status, or faith.'

IMAGE: Sussanne Khan with her sister Simone Arora. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sussanne Khan/Instagram

Zarine Khan's daughters Farah Khan Ali and Simone Arora as well as her grandchildren paid tribute to her at the prayer service.

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan with Fardeen Khan's mum, Sundari Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sussanne Khan/Instagram

Salim Khan, Helen, Jeetendra, Ranjeet, Dimple Kapadia, Tina Ambani, Saif Ali Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Farhan Akhtar, Rani Mukerji were among the film folk who attended the prayer service.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: ANI
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Zarine Was The Unifier Of Our Family'
'Zarine Was The Unifier Of Our Family'
Hrithik-Saba At Zarine Khan's Prayer Service
Hrithik-Saba At Zarine Khan's Prayer Service
Hrithik Comforts Sussanne At Zarine Khan's Funeral
Hrithik Comforts Sussanne At Zarine Khan's Funeral
Sanjay Khan's Wife Zarine Khan Dies
Sanjay Khan's Wife Zarine Khan Dies
How a movie star cheated death
How a movie star cheated death

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Chicken Pota Masala: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Greek Salad: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Kernel Of Truth: 8 Key Reasons To Eat Corn

VIDEOS

Announcement of the 2030 Commonwealth Games will come very soon IOA president PT Usha1:24

Announcement of the 2030 Commonwealth Games will come...

Actor Dharmendra discharged from breach candy hospital following medical treatment, returns home0:42

Actor Dharmendra discharged from breach candy hospital...

PM Modi meets Bhutan s fourth King Druk Gyalpo Jigme Singye Wangchuck in Bhutan0:31

PM Modi meets Bhutan s fourth King Druk Gyalpo Jigme...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO